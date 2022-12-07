Fifth-grader hospitalized after being struck by car at Beverly High School

A fifth-grader was hospitalized after being struck by a car at Beverly High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Beverly Fire Department spokesperson, the child was conscious while they were transported to Beverly Hospital.

Officials responded to the call at 3:30 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group