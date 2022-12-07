ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Fifth-grader hospitalized after being struck by car at Beverly High School

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
A fifth-grader was hospitalized after being struck by a car at Beverly High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Beverly Fire Department spokesperson, the child was conscious while they were transported to Beverly Hospital.

Officials responded to the call at 3:30 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation.

