Chesapeake, VA

Walmart moves memorial as crews start “clearing out” store

By Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The memorial that was created following the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake has now been moved slightly.

The memorial, which was previously located on Keith Corporation property, was moved onto Walmart property overnight near the retention pond. People are still able to come to the memorial to pay their respects.

Making a visit to the memorial outside of Store #1841 isn’t the only way people are honoring the six people who tragically lost their lives. Walmarts across the region are also paying their respects.

A Walmart in Portsmouth created a memorial that includes six blue Walmart t-shirts folded with a sign that reads “In loving memory of those associates lost at Walmart Store #1841 in Chesapeake, Virginia.”

A memorial at a Walmart in Portsmouth (Courtesy: WAVY’s Walter Hildebrand)
A memorial at a Walmart in Portsmouth (Courtesy: WAVY’s Walter Hildebrand)
A memorial at a Walmart in Portsmouth (Courtesy: WAVY’s Walter Hildebrand)

In the Chesapeake Square Walmart, similar to Portsmouth, six blue Walmart t-shirts are laid out with black ribbons placed on top.

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Complete coverage from WAVY.com

Aside from the memorial being moved, crews were seen Wednesday coming in and out of the Walmart Supercenter. A spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that contractors and associates are “clearing out” the store.

“What is in the store that is salvageable, we are actively making determinations on what to do with it,” the spokesperson said.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore told 10 On Your Side that some of the food from the Chesapeake Walmart was donated to their organization.

“Walmart did give us a donation of food from the store,” a spokesperson for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Walmart is one of many retailers who assist us with food rescue.”

Walmart hasn’t identified a plan for store #1841. The Walmart in El Paso, Texas, which was the site of a mass shooting in August 2019 that left 22 dead, was closed for three months before the location reopened.

Comments / 4

Christine Allen
3d ago

Many prayers for the victims that lost their family members. I am so sorry. This wasn’t a pleasant experience. It should’ve never happened. I am so sorry.🙏🙏🙏 they’re in heaven now, and I know that the angels are looking after your family members💙💙💙💙🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply
4
Christine Allen
3d ago

I am just seriously glad that the store is taking action and respecting the incident that happened. Nobody could walk back into the store again knowing what happened which shows a lot of respect.💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 it’s a tremendous healing process, but just know they are safe in heaven, and they are looking down upon you again I am so sorry

Reply
2
 

