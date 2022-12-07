Read full article on original website
State backs off plan to require expensive gas-to-electric boiler conversions
Under pressure from some lawmakers facing re-election next year, New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette has dropped a controversial plan to force more than 1,500 schools across to spend tens of millions to convert their boilers from gas to electric as a result of the state’s new Energy Master Plan.
DePhillips says New Jersey needs to lower its corporate tax rate
In response to a report from the right-leaning Tax Foundation that lists New Jersey dead-last on its State Business Tax Climate Index, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips (R-Wyckoff) released a statement this morning calling on state leadership to lower corporate tax rates. “New Jersey can’t keep coming in last for business climate...
In 2022 congressional elections, GOP won 44 Biden towns while Dems won 64 Ciattarelli towns
In the leadup to last month’s congressional elections, Republicans hoped that 2022 would be another 2021, when Jack Ciattarelli led a red wave and Republicans won big all across the state. Democrats, unrealistically, would have preferred another 2020, when Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump and swept through previously deep-red suburbs.
