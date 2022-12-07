ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DePhillips says New Jersey needs to lower its corporate tax rate

In response to a report from the right-leaning Tax Foundation that lists New Jersey dead-last on its State Business Tax Climate Index, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips (R-Wyckoff) released a statement this morning calling on state leadership to lower corporate tax rates. “New Jersey can’t keep coming in last for business climate...
In 2022 congressional elections, GOP won 44 Biden towns while Dems won 64 Ciattarelli towns

In the leadup to last month’s congressional elections, Republicans hoped that 2022 would be another 2021, when Jack Ciattarelli led a red wave and Republicans won big all across the state. Democrats, unrealistically, would have preferred another 2020, when Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump and swept through previously deep-red suburbs.

