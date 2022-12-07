Read full article on original website
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster
John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
The mysterious fourth guest at Trump's ill-fated dinner party has a story to tell
Former President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of controversy when he took a dinner meeting at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, with Kanye "Ye" West, a far-right rapper who subsequently professed admiration for Adolf Hitler, and Nick Fuentes, a neo-Nazi livestreamer who has called for creating a white, Christian theocracy that strips Jews of political power.
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why...
Michael Cohen cleared to sue Trump Organization for millions
Onetime Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was given the go-ahead to sue the Trump Organization for millions in legal fees, a New York court ruled. Determining that a prior judge erred last November when he tossed out Cohen's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Appellate Division in Manhattan concluded that the Trump Organization may be liable for his legal costs.
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath
Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One
Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
“Unambiguous felony”: Legal expert warns that Trump risks prosecution over IRS audit probe
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) According to a report from former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitchell Epner at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's legal problems may be growing exponentially because there appears to be evidence he attempted to use the IRS to persecute political enemies before he lost re-election.
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
Daily Beast
Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution
The “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name. Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a...
Washington Examiner
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
coloradopolitics.com
Trump team to make plea for immunity in three Jan. 6 lawsuits
Lawyers for Donald Trump will make the case on Wednesday that the former president should be immune from liability with regard to three civil lawsuits in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In February, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that the lawsuits may proceed and denied a...
