Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
13newsnow.com
NPD investigating deadly car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to the department's Twitter page. In a Tweet, the department said it was investigating a crash near Booker T. Washington High School in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd. The crash killed...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
Police: No injuries, fatalities after shooting reported at Greenbrier Mall
Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall. News 3 is told the mall is being evacuated as a precaution. City officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Crash in Norfolk leaves one man dead, another seriously hurt
Police in Norfolk say a single vehicle accident on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. early Saturday morning left one man dead. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Greenbrier Mall evacuated following reports of shots fired
A spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they received reports of shots fired outside of the mall.
WAVY News 10
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press...
WAVY News 10
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired
According to a news release, Officers heard several shots around 1:10 a.m. near 19th Street. Within a few seconds, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, which directed them to the 19th Street North parking lot.
Chesapeake Man arrested following armed robbery, police pursuit in Elizabeth City
According to a news release, officers responded to the First Bank located at 416 S. Hughes Blvd around 10:09 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Family Dollar fire believed to be intentionally set
Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told 10 On Your Side Thursday that the fire appears to be intentionally set on a display shelf near the front of the store.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer carrying soybeans on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Two people were sent to a local hospital following a Friday morning crash in Suffolk involving a cargo van and tractor-trailer carrying soybeans.
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
Fire breaks out at Homewood Suites on Bypass Road in Williamsburg
Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are asking residents and motorists to avoid Bypass Road as crews respond to a fire at a nearby hotel Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
No injuries reported after house fire on Gilmerton Ave in Portsmouth
Crews from Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire in the Prentice Park section of the city late Thursday evening.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos
Hampton Police Division investigating commercial burglary of CBD Emporium store, release suspect photos
'Lights, Camera, Holiday!': Suffolk holiday parade to close roads
The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is 'Lights, Camera, Holiday!'
Comments / 0