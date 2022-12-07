Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $7.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.45 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
Manchester United: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share. The soccer club...
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Chewy (CHWY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 112.50%....
NASDAQ
Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Morningstar Ultimate Stock Pickers' Top Selections
The stock pickers include 22 money managers who oversee mutual funds covered by Morningstar analysts. With the S&P 500 down 17% this year, you may be thinking this is a good time to pick up some stock bargains. Here are companies you may want to consider. Morningstar has created a...
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
GameStop's Q3 Earnings Review: Look on the Bright Side
GameStop's third-quarter earnings failed to impress Wall Street by missing both EPS and revenue estimates. GameStop shares rose as much as 12% during the following trading session. GameStop's Q3 Earnings Overview. On December 7, video game retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report reported an all-around miss in its third-quarter...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
MySanAntonio
Retail traders lose $350 billion in brutal year for taking risks
Investment portfolios belonging to retail traders suffered a $350 billion blow this year as big bets on risky stocks and former high-fliers like Tesla backfired for the mom-and-pop set. The average active amateur investor's portfolio is down about 30% in 2022, according to data compiled by Vanda Research, which studies...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Broadcom Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Near-Term Outlook
Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook as business spending on broadband and IT infrastructure continues to expand. Broadcom's adjusted earnings of $10.45 per share topped Street forecasts by around 17 cents, while revenues...
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
