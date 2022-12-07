HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Welcome to Diamond Head Ambassador! Imagine yourself owning a piece of paradise on Oahu’s gold coast, minutes away from the famous Waikiki beach! Wake up each morning with your coffee on your lanai with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean and Kapiolani park. Enjoy the newly renovated saltwater pool, secured storage, and bike/surf racks available too. Lots of activities surround you to enjoy, including swimming, biking, snorkeling, surfing, hiking up the popular Diamond Head trail, , great restaurants, and much more! At the end of the day, grab your beach chair and take in the beautiful Hawaiian sunsets. Schedule your private showing today!

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO