hawaiinewsnow.com
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a building on Kinau Street. The fire started about 1 p.m. at 1353 Kinau St., where a business and home are located. Honolulu EMS said the man was helped to a...
KITV.com
Fire crews douse small kitchen fire at Marco Police Condominiums in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire at the Marco Polo Condominium complex, Friday morning. The call came in around 9:30 a.m. According to HFD, the fire was reported in a unit on the 23rd floor of the complex – located on Kapiolani Boulevard near Isenberg Street. Thankfully, HFD says the call turned out to be because of overcooked food. No one was injured.
Honolulu Fire responds to 2-alarm fire on Keʻeaumoku
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kina’u Street was closed at Ke’eaumoku Street due to a structure fire. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at, what was initially reported as, Kina’u and Ke’eaumoku streets at 12:55 p.m. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after the initial call. HFD said when they arrived, they […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo
3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo
HFD frees driver in early morning rollover crash in Ewa
A driver was trapped in his vehicle after an apparent rollover crash in Ewa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
HPD releases footage of Waikiki barricade shooting
Video footage was posted on HPD's Instagram today. You can watch the video here, video discretion is advised.
KITV.com
HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews responding after car flips over in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding after a car flipped over in Honolulu Thursday evening. HPD responded to a motor-vehicle crash call around 5:30 p.m. on Rycroft Street near Sheridan Community Park. Witnesses said firefighters got a man out of the car, which was lying on its roof. No...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Completely unrecognizable': Early-morning blaze turns 2 Kakaako businesses into charred rubble
'Completely unrecognizable': Early-morning blaze turns 2 Kakaako businesses into charred rubble
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: 65-year-old man dies following crash on Oahu’s North Shore
EMS: 65-year-old man dies following crash on Oahu's North Shore
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Red Hill crisis drags on, BWS’ Ernie Lau leads hundreds of demonstrators in ‘Walk for Wai’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of concerned residents hit the streets Saturday to raise awareness about ongoing risks at the Red Hill facility — and to call for its immediate defueling. Leading the “Walk for Wai” was Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau, who has been a key...
Man dies following barricade situation in Waikiki
Kuhio Avenue is closed Ewa Bound between Seaside Avenue and Nahua Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Head-on collision leaves one dead, 2 others hospitalized
HONOLULU (KHON2) — – A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a vehicle extrication near Waimea Bay. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, after the head-on collision, they pronounced a 65-year […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames tore through a Kakaako warehouse along Queen Street early Wednesday morning, devastating two small businesses. One of them: Used Surfboards Hawaii. The other is the island-favorite Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks. From the street, the colorful storefront is nearly all that remains of the Lin family’s small...
Oahu teen survives hit-and-run, urges everyone to be safe on roads
The 14-year-old was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was struck by a car that police said ran a red light. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Sasano suffered injuries to his head and upper body and he's still on a long road to recovery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Conveniently located condo in Waikiki and well maintained unit in Salt Lake
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Welcome to Diamond Head Ambassador! Imagine yourself owning a piece of paradise on Oahu’s gold coast, minutes away from the famous Waikiki beach! Wake up each morning with your coffee on your lanai with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean and Kapiolani park. Enjoy the newly renovated saltwater pool, secured storage, and bike/surf racks available too. Lots of activities surround you to enjoy, including swimming, biking, snorkeling, surfing, hiking up the popular Diamond Head trail, , great restaurants, and much more! At the end of the day, grab your beach chair and take in the beautiful Hawaiian sunsets. Schedule your private showing today!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial for security guard killed in Kaneohe stabbing grows with flowers — and unsweetened tea
Memorial for security guard killed in Kaneohe stabbing grows with flowers — and unsweetened tea
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder pleads not guilty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki cold case murder pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Tudor Chirila, 77, pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder during an arraignment in First Circuit Court as he appeared virtually from Oahu Community Correctional Center. The former...
