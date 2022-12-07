Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Thrown Out $2 Million Miami Apartment After Not Paying Rent

mega

Wendy Williams ' son was recently tossed from his luxurious Miami apartment.

According to court documents, Kevin Hunter Jr . was evicted from the two million dollar building in Florida this summer after failing to pay the $70,000 monthly rent since February.

The legal complaint showed that the 22-year-old paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment — but failed to follow up.

In a response filed by Hunter Jr., he admitted to not paying the fee for his stay and explained his mother’s failing health and personal finances being put on hold were the reasons for the lack of payment.

“All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” the famous offspring said in the reply, citing Williams’ continuous woes, which happened “very quickly and unexpectedly.”

“Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1 year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances,” he continued, going on to explain how he took a year off from his schooling in order to care for the former radio jockey.

Hunter Jr. did clarify that he had since found other living arrangements . The judge ended up siding with the landlord and officially evicted the college student in September.

Hunter Jr.'s housing crisis comes nearly a year after his mom requested the judge unfreeze her assets after Wells Fargo locked her out of an account which pertained “several” millions of dollars. “Wells Fargo’s actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property,” the petition read.

As OK! previously reported , the former daytime diva was sidelined from The Wendy Williams Show due to multiple health complications in 2021. After failing to return to her namesake talk show, she was replaced by Sherri Shepherd .

The Sun obtained the court documents pertaining to Hunter Jr.'s eviction.