Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops files motion to dismiss homicide charges
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend filed for a motion to dismiss homicide charges before trial. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly killing a friend she had been taking care of in 2018. Prosecutors said Kurczewski also stole money from the victim.
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county drug bust
A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wood County Man Arrested on Drug Charges While Out on Bond
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wood County man who was out on bond after being arrested in connection with a drug raid back in October is now back in the slammer. Sheriff’s Officials say John Brogen was released after a family member posted a $10,000 bond after he was taken into custody as part of a large drug bust involving meth, cocaine, and heroin. But seven weeks after that October 2nd arrest, officers say they received information that showed he may have gone back to using and distributing controlled substances.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Enters a Plea for Wood County Shooting
A Marshfield man arrested after a shooting entered a plea in Wood County Court. On May 30th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz (Age: 29) into custody in connection with the shooting.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Man Reaches Plea Deal On Chase Charges
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – A plea deal was reached Wednesday with a man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka, from Wausau, pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony charges of fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and hit and run involving injury. In return, six other charges were dropped, along with nine traffic tickets.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Man Arrested During Large Drug Bust Arrested Again in Another Large Drug Bust
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wood County man arrested as part of a large drug bust, has been arrested again on similar charges a second time in eight weeks. 42-year-old John Brogen was initially arrested in early October but a family member posted bond for him. Shortly after he was released, officers say they caught wind that he was likely using and distributing again, but were unable to reach him to offer treatment options and support.
cwbradio.com
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
fortatkinsononline.com
Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge
Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on...
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
wtmj.com
Woman found dead with 7-year-old daughter in Northridge Lake threatened murder-suicide a day prior, MCSO says
UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022: In an update issued the day after a grown woman and a seven-year-old girl were found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office suggests that the driver — since identified as the child’s mother — threatened to drive into “the lake” with her daughter.
Marathon County town clerk convicted of felony election charge
A Marathon County town clerk who illegally signed a voter’s name on a poll list will spend two years on probation and cannot participate in administering future elections after a nearly 90-minute hearing Tuesday. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, faced two felony charges in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election:...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Wisconsin kills three, State Fire Marshal among those investigating
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal, are ‘actively’ investigating a house fire that killed three people in Wisconsin. According to the Watertown Police Department, on December 9 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported house fire. The fire was in the 100 block of Western Avenue. When authorities arrived, the home was ‘engulfed’ in flames.
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 57-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kohl's TV theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a pair of televisions from Kohl's on Dec. 5. Police said two men arrived at the store around 5:45 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They each left the store with a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen TV and left – making no attempt to pay.
Comments / 0