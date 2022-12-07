ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'

It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal

Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Game Thoughts: Arizona vs. Indiana

What did we take away from Arizona's win over Indiana on Saturday?. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

USC's Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams praised after historic Heisman Trophy

“I’m standing up here today but you all get to go to the College Football Playoff," Williams said in a polished, emotional speech. "Guess you can’t win ‘em all." Williams earned 544 first-place votes. Duggan was second with 188 first-place votes. Preseason favorites like Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young finished third and sixth, respectively. The former 5-star prospect out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was a true freshman All-American at Oklahoma in 2021. Williams followed Riley to USC and becomes the third Riley-coached quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy joining Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). Jalen Hurts was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 under Riley’s tutelage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

