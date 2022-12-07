Read full article on original website
Browns DE Myles Garrett reacts to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive with the Rams
BEREA, Ohio — In many ways, Myles Garrett will always be linked to Baker Mayfield. But when it came to the former Cleveland Browns quarterback's debut with the Los Angeles Rams, his former teammate admitted that he went to bed early. "I went to sleep," Garrett admitted on Friday....
Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and YouTube...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Coach says new Vols OL commitment could 'play 10 years in the league'
Phil Serchia, the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, goes in-depth on Tennessee's newest commitment, freshman offensive lineman Larry Johnson III.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Game Thoughts: Arizona vs. Indiana
What did we take away from Arizona's win over Indiana on Saturday?.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
USC's Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams praised after historic Heisman Trophy
“I’m standing up here today but you all get to go to the College Football Playoff," Williams said in a polished, emotional speech. "Guess you can’t win ‘em all." Williams earned 544 first-place votes. Duggan was second with 188 first-place votes. Preseason favorites like Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young finished third and sixth, respectively. The former 5-star prospect out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was a true freshman All-American at Oklahoma in 2021. Williams followed Riley to USC and becomes the third Riley-coached quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy joining Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). Jalen Hurts was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 under Riley’s tutelage.
