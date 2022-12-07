ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon

The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Woman wanted after 8-year-old reported twins missing in Coffee County

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page about two 8-year-olds reported missing. Deputies say that 8-year-olds Aaron and Bradley Griner have been missing since December 2, 2022. According to CCSO, the boys were reported to be last seen in Douglas with 49-year-old Virginia Griner. Griner is described...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Doerun leaders optimistic as town sees higher traffic

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - The small town of Doerun is trying not to be forgotten this Christmas. Doerun is in Colquitt County and is home to less than 1,000 people. Both Mike Blair and Johnsie Handfield are members of the Downtown Development Association (DDA) in Doerun. They say they need the expansion of the highway to be completed and the beautification of the downtown area, for the town to start seeing growth.
DOERUN, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The demand for access to emergency care and hospital services is extremely high in South Georgia. The state of Georgia has finally approved the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) to fully reopen its Northview Campus. This will bring hospital emergency services and inpatient services in addition to the services they previously offered at this location.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy