DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - The small town of Doerun is trying not to be forgotten this Christmas. Doerun is in Colquitt County and is home to less than 1,000 people. Both Mike Blair and Johnsie Handfield are members of the Downtown Development Association (DDA) in Doerun. They say they need the expansion of the highway to be completed and the beautification of the downtown area, for the town to start seeing growth.

DOERUN, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO