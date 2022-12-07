Read full article on original website
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
FodorsTravel
6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences
Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend
WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
foxbaltimore.com
Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten
The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket
BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. “I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn’t winning much,” she said. “I told my friend, “It’s not for me.” Isabel, however, decided to try her luck The post Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
weaa.org
Baltimore cheesecake maker signs contract with Kroger to sell deserts in stores nationwide
(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore cheesecake manufacturer has signed a contract to sell its cakes nationwide through Kroger grocery stores. Hiatus Cheesecake is raising up to $124,000 to hire more employees and expand its manufacturing capabilities. Company officials say they also plan to buy a new delivery vehicle so they...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Nottingham MD
BoxLunch gift & novelty store opens at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—A new gift and novelty shop has opened at White Marsh Mall. BoxLunch is now open on the lower level across from Boscov’s. BoxLunch is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause. For every $10 spent in the store, BoxLunch helps provide a meal to person in need via Feeding America.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Tabb Center hosts speakers to present on intricacies of transgender oral history
Andrea Jenkins and Myrl Beam shared their work with The Tretter Transgender Oral History Project (TTOHP) and the ways storytelling can foster trans justice and empowerment on Dec. 6 at Bird in Hand cafe. The Winston Tabb Special Collections Research Center organized the event as part of a project that will create a group to record and spread trans oral histories in Baltimore.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Has Reopened Under New Ownership
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, is reopening today (Thursday, December 8) at 11am. It was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
Welcome To The Neighborhood: Aldi Opens Fourth Location In Harford County
After a lengthy wait, Aldi has officially opened its fourth location in Harford County as the retail giant continues to expand its offerings in the region. The Constant Friendship Shopping Center in Abingdon welcomed the supermarket to the neighborhood with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Emmorton Road near Route 24 on Thursday, Dec. 8.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
