BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. "I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn't winning much," she said. "I told my friend, "It's not for me." Isabel, however, decided to try her luck

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO