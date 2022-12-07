Read full article on original website
Related
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Coach says new Vols OL commitment could 'play 10 years in the league'
Phil Serchia, the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, goes in-depth on Tennessee's newest commitment, freshman offensive lineman Larry Johnson III.
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
247Sports
VIDEO: Pearl says he was out-coached, team outplayed by Memphis
ATLANTA, Georgia–Memphis was the more aggressive team from start to finish as Coach Penny Hardaway's squad defeated Auburn 82-73 on Saturday evening at State Farm Arena as part of the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Auburn dropped to 8-1 with the loss while Memphis improved to 8-2. Auburn's head coach,...
SI Tickets: LSU Basketball Trending Positively, Seats Available
SI Tickets has the deal for you to check out both Kim Mulkey and Matt McMahon's LSU Tigers.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm watches commits win state title in California
With new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and three assistants watching, four U of L commitments in the Class of 2023 captured a California state title - and perhaps a national title - on Saturday night in Mission Viejo, Calif. Quarterback Pierce Clarkson threw a touchdown pass, wide...
247Sports
Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey recaps Florida State official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted Penn State defensive back commitment Conrad Hussey on campus over the weekend for an official visit. It was the first time Hussey's been on FSU's campus since taking a trip to Tallahassee all the way back in June. "FSU was great, I'm not going to...
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
What is Mississippi State getting in Amari Smith?
Mississippi State adds sleeper offensive lineman from south Mississippi to the 2023 recruiting haul.
College basketball rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 6, including Purdue as new No. 1
Alabama is moving up in a big way in this week's AP Top 25 projection, coming out of college basketball's first month of the regular season. Nate Oats watched his team take down one top-ranked team already this season, so the Crimson Tide head coach wasn't all that surprised following Saturday's 71-65 victory at previously-unbeaten Houston.
Ole Miss offers All-CUSA receiver Tre Harris from the transfer portal. How could he help?
Ole Miss offered one of Conference USA's most dynamic players late Saturday night. The Rebels pulled the trigger on Tre Harris who entered the transfer portal from Louisiana.
Transfer RB Byron Cardwell Also Visiting UCLA This Weekend
Oregon running back transfer Byron Cardwell is visiting UCLA this weekend…. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0