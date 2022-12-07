ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Pearl says he was out-coached, team outplayed by Memphis

ATLANTA, Georgia–Memphis was the more aggressive team from start to finish as Coach Penny Hardaway's squad defeated Auburn 82-73 on Saturday evening at State Farm Arena as part of the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Auburn dropped to 8-1 with the loss while Memphis improved to 8-2. Auburn's head coach,...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy