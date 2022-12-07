ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Sapp Says Kanye West Is Not A Gospel Artist, Criticizes ‘Jesus Is King’ Grammy

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago
Grammy-nominated gospel singer and songwriter, Bishop Marvin Louis Sapp Sr., had a few things to get off his chest during a Vlad TV interview about Kanye West and his spiritual efforts .

In a clip from the 18-minute conversation, Sapp answers a question about West receiving the 2021 Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album amid gospel artists who not only “do this for the genre but as a lifestyle.”

The Michigan native mentioned that initially, he didn’t have an issue with West’s win, but after thinking about things, he finds it “unfair.”

Marvin Sapp (R) accepts an award from BMI Vice President Catherine Brewton (L) onstage during the BMI’s 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on March 31, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Do I think it’s fair? Now that I think about it, it’s not. I don’t think that it’s fair at all,” he said. “What happens is, it ends up eclipsing those of us who really do this for the genre and as a lifestyle.”

He added,” It’s kind of wrong for me to say it like this but I’ve been nominated for everything. I’ve won more awards than most people will ever win. So I’m cool with it, I’m like ‘Hey whatever.’ Maybe I’m cool with it because I’m looking at it differently, but I can absolutely sympathize with up-and-coming artists when you look at Billboard and Kanye’s whole record is like 1-40 of our genre [Gospel].”

The bishop then brought up an example of Lil Nas X making the country-rap song “Old Town Road” but yet being “left out of all the CMA stuff.”

X actually did make history as the first openly gay performer to win Musical Event of The Year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards for “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus . However, he was neither acknowledged nor nominated as a country artist.

Lil Nas X (L) and Billy Ray Cyrus speak in the press room of the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sapp also spoke about how easy it is for secular artists to cross over into Gospel and thrive. “Gospel music is the only genre that allows people from outside of if it to do records and be nominated in its genre,” he expressed. “As a Gospel artist I couldn’t do a Hip-Hop song and be nominated in Hip-Hop”

Further in the clip, Sapp said: “Only in Gospel can you be a Hip-Hop artist, R&B artist and be nominated in our genre. So a lot of our people get offended that have done and are doing Gospel, when people from outside our genre get the opportunity to be nominated for awards in our genre.”

The 55-year-old offered the theory that West was accepted into gospel music because if not, the genre as a whole would look like it’s not practicing “Christian” values. But he did make it clear that, to him, West is “not a Gospel artist,” and that “he’s Hip-Hop.”

“Just because you do a Gospel song doesn’t make you a Gospel artist,” he declared.

Check out Marvin Sapp’s full interview with Vlad TV below.

Comments / 68

Tabitha Anderson
2d ago

you got ppl sitting here once again defending wrong..like scriptures say they gonna be calling evil Good and good evil...Kanye is not a gospel singer ..HECK he's not even lending ppl closer to God...The words in his rap lyric not even respectful enough to enter Heaven alone..This is not judge its pure facts...Now ppl want to put him in the category as a God fearing man..rrrightttt....he's too much into the world and worldly things...and God don't tell his children to entertain the world with their pleasure and all ..let's get that right. there's one thing to pray for people ..but there's another to quickly put this man on GOD'S APPROVAL LOST especially after you've read the word of God..and all he ask of us as believe...God is truth..and you must carry and walk and talk in the spirit, the light, the truth and life of the Messiah..and as the world can see Kanye don't come close....

Reply(1)
7
Josephine Harris
2d ago

I Agree With Marvin Sapp That Kanye Is Not A Gosep Artist He Is More Of Hip Hop Artist. Alots Of People's Claimed That God Called Them To Preach The Gospel And Alots Of Them Fake Preacher For The Money. Anthony Will, We All Have Fall Short Of The Glory And Nobody's Perfect But God. Marvin Sapp Has Personal Reason To Fall Off Because Alot Things Happen In His Life. We All Have Our Own Opinions On Whatever We Think About People's Or Whatever. We Might Not Like A Person For There Character.

Reply(1)
4
777BossTown1
2d ago

Not his business or position to state what Ye is or isn't who does Mr Sapp he think he is?Jesus said in ( Mark 9: 38 - 41) Whomever is not against us is for us. Hate when dudes through shade at people who are down 👇 and hurting. Mr. Sapp needs to be quiet if he has nothing good to say. Is Ye attacking g Jesus if not, then why this man feel like he has to pike on?Brother should be praying for the man but he's throwing shade.Man you been in church as long as Ye been born what did God say about those who are merciful, that they will receive mercy Mr. Sapp. You sound like you're cxxning, stop it!

Reply(17)
10
NEW YORK CITY, NY
