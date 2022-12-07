ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

'The Masked Singer' was Kirstie Alley's last TV gig. Here's how it's paying tribute

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 3 days ago

"The Masked Singer" will bid farewell to Kirstie Alley days after the "Cheers" actor died of colon cancer on Monday.

The Times confirmed on Wednesday that the Emmy-winning singing competition will pay tribute to Alley, who was a contestant on Fox's "The Masked Singer." In April, Alley made her final television appearance in Season 7 of the series as the hot pink Baby Mammoth. She performed a number of songs, including “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline.

While Alley did not last very long on the series, "The Masked Singer" will remember the Emmy winner with a tribute card. A representative for Fox told The Times that the tribute will feature an image of the "Look Who's Talking" actor on the show with the message, "In Loving Memory of Kirstie Alley."

The sendoff will air Wednesday during the series' holiday special, which airs at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Alley's sendoff comes just a month after "The Masked Singer" bid farewell to Leslie Jordan , who previously served as a guest judge. The "Call Me Kat" star, 67, died in a car crash in October.

While "The Masked Singer" might have seemed an odd last hurrah for Alley, the actor explained she had good reason for joining the zany singing competition.

“I came on ‘Masked Singer’ because about 10 years ago I realized I always had to keep mixing my career, mixing my life up, or it was going to get really mundane, it was going to get really boring fast. So I finally got up the nerve to do it,” she said in her exit interview.

Alley's daughters, True and Lillie Parker, announced their mother's death on her social media accounts. In a statement posted Monday evening, they shared that the two-time Emmy winner died "after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." She was 71.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement said.

"The Masked Singer" will join a slew of Hollywood personalities who remembered Alley, including her "Look Who's Talking" co-star John Travolta. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kristin Chenoweth, William Shatner and Tim Allen also paid tribute on social media . Alley's "Cheers" co-stars also shared their fond memories with the actor.

In matching tweets, "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and the show's official Twitter wrote "Rest in peace, Kirstie" on Monday.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

