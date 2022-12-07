ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Student Kylah Spring Is ‘Not Surprised’ Sophia Rosing Hasn’t Apologized For Racist Attack

By Zack Linly
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fd6jI_0jaxZ0iT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMBLi_0jaxZ0iT00

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

A pparently, former University of Kentucky (UK) student Sophia Rosing has not apologized to current UK student Kylah Spring for racially attacking her verbally and physically in an incident that was caught on camera and one that has ended in Rosing’s arrest and expulsion from the school. This isn’t terribly shocking considering the fact that Rosing would rather blame her racism on the alcohol than actually take responsibility for her own Klan-ish actions.

And Spring is far from flabbergasted, too.

“It hurts but I’m not surprised,” Spring told CBS News on Wednesday morning about Rosing failing to apologize to her at any time during the full month since the full violent display of drunken white supremacy.

Spring went on to remind us about how Black people are always expected to be calm and composed in the face of white violence lest we be made to look like the aggressor.

“I wanted to make sure I acted appropriately so that I could keep my job because the script could have been flipped at any time if I had retaliated,” Spring said.

Imagine being the clear victim of a racist attack and having to calculate the degree to which you’re allowed to defend yourself without risking your employment.

Meanwhile, according to CBS, Rosing’s lawyer claims she will apologize at an appropriate time, which means the racist has the privilege of deciding the terms under which she will say she’s sorry for her racism and anti-Black violence.

But how apologetic can Rosing be when she has pleaded not guilty to all the charges related to the incident? How sorry could she possibly be when she refuses to take responsibility for any of it? What would any apology coming from her even mean?

Fortunately, Spring doesn’t need whatever fake apology Rosing might muster up to know people have her back. She told CBS that the outpouring of love from students and community members has helped her greatly through a difficult and likely traumatizing experience.

“And then hearing like the rumble of people, young people my age that are just like so fired up behind me and for this cause on campus, it was just like I started crying, and I got a little like weak in the knees,” Spring said. “It was just like it was such an amazing experience to see so many people supporting.”

Spring doesn’t need to entertain some weak, “I’m not racist, I just say and do racist things” apology from her attacker. It wouldn’t be sincere anyway. Justice is far more important.

SEE ALSO:

GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student

The Importance Of Prioritizing Safety For Black Students On College Campuses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCs7h_0jaxZ0iT00

The post Kentucky Student Kylah Spring Is ‘Not Surprised’ Sophia Rosing Hasn’t Apologized For Racist Attack appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 34

SlinkyStar Firelight
3d ago

I personally hope this racist behavior follows Sophia Rosing for the rest of her pathetic existence. People need to know what she's about.

Reply
6
Dinner W White Supremacist
3d ago

Her parents raised her to be a racist Fox News will offer her a job

Reply(2)
14
Bernard Holloway
3d ago

She'd make the apology to make herself look good, typical racist acts.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Black Enterprise

‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree

A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsOne

White Pennsylvania School Board Member Refusing To Resign After Racist Rant Underscores Indifference To Racism In Education

I‘ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating: It should be a lot easier to immediately terminate the employment of demonstrable racists who works in education. When a white Illinois teacher explicitly, unmistakably and unabashedly called a Black student a “f**king n****r,” he wasn’t fired until there was a rigorous investigation of the incident, which was caught on camera in clear-as-day footage. Even after he was finally fired, the district’s superintendent tried to blame mental illness for the teacher’s undeniable racism. (Apparently, he suffered from Klan’s Disease, or KKKOVID-1619, or Porch Monkeypox, or Racizophrenia, or whatever.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Advocate

Black Trans Woman Shahere ‘Diamond’ Jackson-McDonald Fatally Shot

Transgender woman Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death in Philadelphia the morning of November 24, Thanksgiving Day. Jackson-McDonald, 27, was discovered at her mother’s apartment in the Germantown neighborhood, Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate reports. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. It didn’t appear that anyone had forced their way into the apartment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Maya Devi

Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video

The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
TheDailyBeast

‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says

The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
MOSCOW, ID
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

