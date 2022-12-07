Read full article on original website
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of attempting to shoot man walking dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a man accused of attempting to shoot a man with a black powder pistol. On Nov. 25, officers responded to shots fired at a home near Woodrow Street and North Lewis Avenue. The victim told officers he was walking his...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself To Woman Inside Store
A man is in jail after he exposed himself to a woman inside of the Dollar Tree near 3rd and Lewis in October, police said. Investigators said they were able to find the suspect because the victim alerted a store employee, who got a picture of the suspect's license plate.
okcfox.com
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
okcfox.com
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
okcfox.com
Man injured in officer-invovled shooting with Oklahoma City police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured Thursday in an officer-involved shooting with Oklahoma City police. It happened in the area of N. Pennsylvania between I-40 & NW 5th Street. Police said four officers discharged their weapon at a suspect who was walking around with a gun. Police...
Moore Police commend officers’ response during scary situation caught on camera
Moore officers responded to a scary situation and made all the right moves. They were responding to reports of someone with a gun which eventually led to a short chase and then a crash.
Fugitive arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of Texas murder
A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.
Elderly woman scammed into receiving 15 pounds of cocaine, instructed to repackage and ship
TULSA, Okla. – Federal investigators have been handed a case that originated within the city of Tulsa involving an elderly woman scammed to receive drugs, and instructed to repackage and ship them to another address. Tulsa Police say it was roughly 7 KILOS (15.4 POUNDS) of cocaine. The estimated street value is $300,000. | HOUSE FIRES >>Fire Dept reminders of...
KTUL
Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
news9.com
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
KOCO
Enid High School student arrested after reporting fake shooting
ENID, Okla. — A student at Enid High School was arrested Thursday after falsely reporting an active shooter inside of the school. The Enid Police Department received the call on a non-emergency line from a male student. Enid police said officers located and arrested this student a short time...
okcfox.com
Body cam footage shows deputies search for shooting suspect of quadruple homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — New bodycam video shows Kingfisher County deputies searching the property of a marijuana farm, the site of a quadruple homicide. Multiple agencies, including OSBI, are investigating. There's a lot to unpack in the crime: an illegal grow operation, four people executed and a suspect...
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
