ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Broken Arrow holds annual State of the City

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Wednesday. City Manager Michael Spurgeon discussed economic development, community development and upcoming bond projects. He will also provided an update on completed, current and future construction projects. "We love holding...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Council gives non-profit extension for grant application

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "To be perfectly frank, we were shocked when we got this notice that our application had been rejected," said Pleas Thompson of Area Councils for Community Action, or ACCA. And why wouldn't he be, the ACCA program has been helping low-income homeowners improve their homes...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow teachers surprised with grants for holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's the last week of school before Winter Break and the Broken Arrow School District is giving back to it's educators. The BAPS Foundation visited schools Wednesday to surprise a number of teachers with almost $25,000. Since 1992, the foundation has been providing resources to...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on walking trail in Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation broke ground on a new walking trail at Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee as part of the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. last year. A half-mile, paved trail is expected to...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Canine flu spreading quickly through Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a table set up outside the main entrance, and notices posted on the doors, Woodland West isn't messing around when it comes to dog flu. "We recommend across the board, every dog, every dog in Tulsa gets the vaccine," said Dr. Beka Heinz. Angela...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crews respond to dump truck rollover accident in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday afternoon. The dump truck is said to have rolled over on Highway 11 between Sheridan and memorial near the Tulsa International Airport. Lanes were blocked off as crews worked to pull the tuck upright and tow...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Osage Nation to provide school funding assistance for families in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade Osage youth is eligible to receive $250 for school clothing, supplies, and technology assistance beginning in 2023. The application will open on Jan. 1 and close on May 1 for the academic year. The link to applications can be found here.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare names new manager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sherri Carrier will serve as the Tulsa Animal Welfare's next manager, effective Jan. 30, 2023. Carrier was chosen after an extensive search and vetting process, and will be responsible for the operations of TAW, including administrative, training, field, veterinary and shelter services. “Sherri’s work in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hominy woman, 61, dies after head-on collision in Osage County, says OHP

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 61-year-old woman from Hominy is dead after a crash in Osage County Wednesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Terri L. Covington was driving southbound on State Highway 99 near Wynona when a driver headed northbound departed their lane and struck Covington head-on, troopers said.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Norman man dies in Wagoner County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 45-year-old Norman man is dead following a crash in Wagoner County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeremy Daley was driving a 2011 Kenworth southbound on US 69 near West 80th Street North on Dec. 12 around 4 a.m. Daley departed the road to the right...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

John 3:16 Mission Christmas Store opens

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store is opening this week. From Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., financially challenged parents involved in the mission's programs will be able to buy holiday gifts for their children at greatly reduced prices. The mission says...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy