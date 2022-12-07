Read full article on original website
KTUL
Broken Arrow holds annual State of the City
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Wednesday. City Manager Michael Spurgeon discussed economic development, community development and upcoming bond projects. He will also provided an update on completed, current and future construction projects. "We love holding...
KTUL
Oliver Middle School, Wolf Creek Elementary closed due to waterline break
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary would have a distant learning day due to a nearby waterline break. BAPS says this affected the operations of both schools and that they would not be able...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council gives non-profit extension for grant application
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "To be perfectly frank, we were shocked when we got this notice that our application had been rejected," said Pleas Thompson of Area Councils for Community Action, or ACCA. And why wouldn't he be, the ACCA program has been helping low-income homeowners improve their homes...
KTUL
Tulsa Historical Society provides update on process to fix Marjorie Tallchief statue
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Historical Society and Museum provided an update on the process of fixing a statue of Native American ballerina Marjorie Tallchief, 8 months after it was stolen, cut up and sold to a recycling center in Catoosa. The museum says the statue is back...
KTUL
Broken Arrow teachers surprised with grants for holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's the last week of school before Winter Break and the Broken Arrow School District is giving back to it's educators. The BAPS Foundation visited schools Wednesday to surprise a number of teachers with almost $25,000. Since 1992, the foundation has been providing resources to...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on walking trail in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation broke ground on a new walking trail at Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee as part of the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. last year. A half-mile, paved trail is expected to...
KTUL
Officials announce process to claim Buy Broken Arrow ticket has changed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce officials are letting the public know that the claiming process for this year's Buy Broken Arrow campaign have changed. In previous years, holders of winning tickets had a few days to claim their prize, but now, winners will only have...
KTUL
Canine flu spreading quickly through Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a table set up outside the main entrance, and notices posted on the doors, Woodland West isn't messing around when it comes to dog flu. "We recommend across the board, every dog, every dog in Tulsa gets the vaccine," said Dr. Beka Heinz. Angela...
KTUL
Crews respond to dump truck rollover accident in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday afternoon. The dump truck is said to have rolled over on Highway 11 between Sheridan and memorial near the Tulsa International Airport. Lanes were blocked off as crews worked to pull the tuck upright and tow...
KTUL
Osage Nation to provide school funding assistance for families in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade Osage youth is eligible to receive $250 for school clothing, supplies, and technology assistance beginning in 2023. The application will open on Jan. 1 and close on May 1 for the academic year. The link to applications can be found here.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulls over truck reportedly 40,000 pounds overweight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Trooper Heath Ragland with Troop S pulled over an oversized load truck Tuesday morning. The truck was approximately 40,000 pounds overweight, according to OHP. While the truck was pulling off to the side, a pipe with a weight of approximately...
KTUL
Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
KTUL
Holberton Tulsa to hold holiday open house for those interested in computer science
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Holberton Tulsa will hold a holiday open house with giveaways and a festive virtual reality experience for those interested in learning about computer science programs on Thursday. Attendees will have a chance to tour the Holberton campus, meet students and staff and learn about what...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office escorts convoy of trucks with Wreaths Across America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office escorted a convoy of trucks from Wreaths Across America as they traveled through town on Monday. The wreaths in the trucks are on their way to national cemeteries around the country, where they will be placed on the graves of veterans this holiday season, according to TCSO.
KTUL
Tulsa Animal Welfare names new manager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sherri Carrier will serve as the Tulsa Animal Welfare's next manager, effective Jan. 30, 2023. Carrier was chosen after an extensive search and vetting process, and will be responsible for the operations of TAW, including administrative, training, field, veterinary and shelter services. “Sherri’s work in...
KTUL
Hominy woman, 61, dies after head-on collision in Osage County, says OHP
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 61-year-old woman from Hominy is dead after a crash in Osage County Wednesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Terri L. Covington was driving southbound on State Highway 99 near Wynona when a driver headed northbound departed their lane and struck Covington head-on, troopers said.
KTUL
Norman man dies in Wagoner County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 45-year-old Norman man is dead following a crash in Wagoner County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeremy Daley was driving a 2011 Kenworth southbound on US 69 near West 80th Street North on Dec. 12 around 4 a.m. Daley departed the road to the right...
KTUL
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission Christmas Store opens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store is opening this week. From Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., financially challenged parents involved in the mission's programs will be able to buy holiday gifts for their children at greatly reduced prices. The mission says...
