TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office escorted a convoy of trucks from Wreaths Across America as they traveled through town on Monday. The wreaths in the trucks are on their way to national cemeteries around the country, where they will be placed on the graves of veterans this holiday season, according to TCSO.

TULSA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO