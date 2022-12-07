Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
Collider
'Warrior Nun' Cast and Character Guide
Netflix's Warrior Nun is a fantasy action-adventure series based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, created by Ben Dunn. Executive producer and series showrunner Simon Barry (Van Helsing, Bad Blood) brings the source material to life in a delightfully action-packed show anchored by the performance of the titular Warrior Nun herself, Alba Baptista. The first season of Warrior Nun was released on July 2, 2020, and became a worldwide sensation and sat at the top of Netflix's top ten list for weeks. After a month, Netflix renewed the show for Season 2 on August 19, 2020. The second season dropped on November 10, 2022. Season 2 significantly broadens the show's scope as audiences follow Ava (Alba Baptista) and her fellow sisters fighting for their lives. Meanwhile, after Adriel tricked them into releasing him from a prison beneath the Vatican, the Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS) tries to repair its broken faction.
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
Collider
'Chicago Med' Season 8 Finale Bids Farewell to Two More Series Regulars
[This article contains spoilers for the fall finale of Chicago Med, Season Eight.]. The fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med saw two more characters leave the show. Viewers bid farewell to long-term characters April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) in the series finale, with the final episode hinting at what is to come in the future of the staff at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)
“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci,...
Collider
Why [Spoiler] Should Die at the End of 'Firefly Lane' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Part 1 of Firefly Lane. As any good Netflix series is wont to do, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 ends with a major cliffhanger. Kate Malarkey (Sarah Chalke) learns she has a rare and aggressive form of inflammatory breast cancer. Naturally, she wants to turn to her best friend, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) in this moment of anguish, but they're no longer friends at this point in their lives, which the first half of Season 2 explains in detail. Some fans might want Kate to survive the second half of Season 2, allowing ample time for her and Tully to make up and live happily ever after. However, there's only one good way for Firefly Lane to end — with Kate's death. Here's why the main character should meet her demise by the conclusion of the Netflix series.
Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues
HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
Godfather of Harlem season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Forest Whitaker-led drama
Godfather of Harlem season 3 brings back Forest Whitaker's Bumpy Johnson. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Doom Patrol Boss Teases Immortus' Arrival in Season 4: 'On a Couple Different Levels, the End Is Nigh'
Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 4 premiere of Doom Patrol, now streaming on HBO Max. Haven’t watched yet? You know what to do. More than a year (in real time) after their melee with the giant scrotum, the Doom Patrol is back in action for a fourth season. The first of two episodes currently streaming pick up with a slightly overzealous Rita leading the team into various battles, ready or not. “Being the leader makes Rita feel not only necessary but seen in a way that satisfies that vain part of her that never quite goes away,” showrunner...
Collider
Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks the Mold for Mafia Bosses
Editor's Note: The following contains light spoilers for Tulsa King.Starring Sylvester Stallone in his first leading role in a television series, Tulsa King follows a Mafia Capo who has been released from prison after 25 years in captivity. It's obvious that a man who has spent such a long interval away from the world will face some difficulties in adjusting to the changes. But Tulsa King captures this spirit amazingly well with Stallone serving as the figure who must cope with the changes. However, the problem is that to get a Mafia Capo, who's himself a product of his time, to change easily is not a matter that can be settled in the blink of an eye. In portraying Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi as a Mafia Capo on his way to becoming a mafia boss after serving 25 years in jail for a murder he didn't commit, Tulsa King adopts an approach different from the many mafia movies and shows audiences are familiar with.
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios. In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams. Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank. He...
wmagazine.com
Mia Goth Stars In Neon’s Mind-Bending Infinity Pool Trailer
Mia Goth is on a roll. After starring in Ti West’s X trilogy (Pearl, X and the forthcoming MaXXXine), the actress has the lead role in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which looks to be a mind-bending take on a vacation gone wrong. The first trailer for Infinity Pool...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Collider
The 15 Best Shows like Killing Eve to Watch Now the Chase is Over
Whether it's on account of the espionage or the unapologetic portrayal of its female characters, Killing Eve is no doubt in a class of its own. There's something about the cat-and-mouse narrative, combined with all that sexual tension and psychological exploration that really gets the heart rate pumping. At the forefront of it all is Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored British MI5 investigator who finally finds the Cheetah to her Wonder Woman in the skilled and borderline psychotic Oksana Astankova AKA Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What turns out as your run-of-the-mill “good guy chasing the bad guy” story slowly evolves into a gnawing obsession on both sides. Bottom line: it’s positively thrilling.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
