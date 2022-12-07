Editor's Note: The following contains light spoilers for Tulsa King.Starring Sylvester Stallone in his first leading role in a television series, Tulsa King follows a Mafia Capo who has been released from prison after 25 years in captivity. It's obvious that a man who has spent such a long interval away from the world will face some difficulties in adjusting to the changes. But Tulsa King captures this spirit amazingly well with Stallone serving as the figure who must cope with the changes. However, the problem is that to get a Mafia Capo, who's himself a product of his time, to change easily is not a matter that can be settled in the blink of an eye. In portraying Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi as a Mafia Capo on his way to becoming a mafia boss after serving 25 years in jail for a murder he didn't commit, Tulsa King adopts an approach different from the many mafia movies and shows audiences are familiar with.

29 MINUTES AGO