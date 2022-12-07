ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Tunnel Ridge Mining aids Cops and Kids

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Tunnel Ridge Mining presented a check Wednesday to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for Cops and Kids. The money will allow more than 160 kids to receive Christmas gifts. Tunnel Ridge employees make donations that the company then matches, in which this year they...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Police Lt. completes elite-level leadership training

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Four times a year, the top 5 percent of police graduate from the FBI National Academy, and one of Wheeling's finest has accomplished the feat. Lt. Josh Sanders is now part of a club of nearly 1-percent of sworn police officers in the nation after having recently attended the elite-level leadership training class.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Hackers emptying local SNAP accounts

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A nationwide issue has made its way to Belmont County. Those who benefit from Job and Family Services' supplemental nutrition assistance program are having their accounts emptied by hackers. “We have identified at least six people in Belmont County that have had their food assistance...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Toronto book club studying work about Browns Island

TORONTO, Ohio — The Toronto branch of the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County has a book club that meets the second Tuesday of every month to discuss and reflect on their current read. This month, their book is ‘Secrets of the Mist: the History of Browns Island,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Commissioners clear air on supposed missing check in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The relationship between commissioners in Brooke County and the county’s school board continues to be strained. Commissioner AJ Thomas responded to comments made by the board regarding allegations about a missing check from Southwestern Energy during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. He called the...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Hanlin elected OPAA president

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin has been elected as the president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. She will serve in the role on the executive committee for 2023. Hanlin has served as the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County since 2005.
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash

PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy