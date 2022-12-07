Read full article on original website
Tunnel Ridge Mining aids Cops and Kids
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Tunnel Ridge Mining presented a check Wednesday to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for Cops and Kids. The money will allow more than 160 kids to receive Christmas gifts. Tunnel Ridge employees make donations that the company then matches, in which this year they...
City of Steubenville, JB Green Team offering spot to drop off unwanted tires on Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is partnering with JB Green Team in order to clean up the streets on Saturday. That’s when the parking lot off the edge of S. 6th Street across from 4th Street will be a place that you can drop off your tires.
Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
Wheeling Police Lt. completes elite-level leadership training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Four times a year, the top 5 percent of police graduate from the FBI National Academy, and one of Wheeling's finest has accomplished the feat. Lt. Josh Sanders is now part of a club of nearly 1-percent of sworn police officers in the nation after having recently attended the elite-level leadership training class.
Steubenville church, city leaders meet to discuss importance of Juneteenth
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Representatives from churches across the city of the Steubenville, along with two members of city council met Monday night at the MLK Rec Center to discuss Juneteenth events and the importance of hosting them within the city. Steubenville has conducted events the past couple years honoring...
Hackers emptying local SNAP accounts
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A nationwide issue has made its way to Belmont County. Those who benefit from Job and Family Services' supplemental nutrition assistance program are having their accounts emptied by hackers. “We have identified at least six people in Belmont County that have had their food assistance...
Toronto book club studying work about Browns Island
TORONTO, Ohio — The Toronto branch of the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County has a book club that meets the second Tuesday of every month to discuss and reflect on their current read. This month, their book is ‘Secrets of the Mist: the History of Browns Island,...
Weirton Millsop Community Center's Annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction underway
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Millsop Community Center's annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction is underway for the 21st year. There are more than 120 items up for bid that have all been donated by local businesses. All the proceeds will directly benefit parks and recreation in Weirton. Participants may...
Commissioners clear air on supposed missing check in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The relationship between commissioners in Brooke County and the county’s school board continues to be strained. Commissioner AJ Thomas responded to comments made by the board regarding allegations about a missing check from Southwestern Energy during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. He called the...
Curtain opens for Wheeling Park High School's Festival of Sound this weekend
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A holiday tradition continues at Wheeling Park High School with the Festival of Sound. The show contains a collaborative effort of many forms of music at the high school -- concert band, jazz ensemble, steel drums, choir, orchestra and others. More than 300 musicians will...
Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
Residents voice displeasure with proposed Follansbee medical waste treatment plant
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — It was a standing room only crowd Wednesday evening at the Follansbee Community House as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hosted an informational session on a proposed medical waste treatment plant. The specific focus was on an air permit application by Empire Green Generations.
Ohio County Commission responds to lawsuits filed by sheriff's deputies
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Last week, it was learned that Ohio County employees filed three lawsuits against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wages and payment issues. This week, the commission responded in a strongly worded statement, saying it “will defend itself vigorously” in a court of law.
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
Hanlin elected OPAA president
Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin has been elected as the president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. She will serve in the role on the executive committee for 2023. Hanlin has served as the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County since 2005.
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment
The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
