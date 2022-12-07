ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX40

Troy Taylor to become Stanford’s new head coach after 12-1 season with Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Stanford Daily

Latest impersonator terminated, barred from Stanford employment

18-year-old Fresno native Enrique “Henry” Ruiz-Sanchez, who posed as a Stanford student and regularly entered campus dorms, has been terminated and barred from any Stanford employment, Recreation and Wellness confirmed Thursday. Any employment Sanchez has had with the University has been “terminated, and he never did, nor will...
STANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sharon Carol Crawford

On Nov. 15, 2022, Sharon “Sharry” Crawford got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 73 years old. Sharon was born on Feb. 15, 1949 in Duluth, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reidar and Ruby Lindgard. Mama, grandma, great-grandma, sister...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline

(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
COLFAX, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

YourCentralValley.com

Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
FRESNO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Joseph Martin Keating

Joseph Martin Keating, age 85, passed away peacefully in his home, on Dec. 2. Joe was a man of faith and we are grateful for his long and lucky life. Joe was born on June 8, 1937 in Canton, China. He was the fourth child of Thomas and Johanna Perme Keating.
PLACERVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall

Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Video: Man spotted performing dance routine outside market in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Sometimes you have to stop what you’re doing and dance. According to Buford Star Mart owner Shawqi Altowayti, a customer was spotted outside his store Monday night performing an entire dance routine. Altowayti says his store in Hanford plays music and this particular customer...
HANFORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
OAKHURST, CA
FOX40

Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
ROCKLIN, CA

