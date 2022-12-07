Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc10.com
Sacramento State's historic football season ends in thrilling and heartbreaking fashion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State Hornets football team ended their historical season after losing 63-66 against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, Friday night. The Hornets brought their A-game and delivered one of the most stressful to watch games of the season. During this game, the Hornets set their new...
Troy Taylor to become Stanford’s new head coach after 12-1 season with Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over […]
Stanford Daily
Latest impersonator terminated, barred from Stanford employment
18-year-old Fresno native Enrique “Henry” Ruiz-Sanchez, who posed as a Stanford student and regularly entered campus dorms, has been terminated and barred from any Stanford employment, Recreation and Wellness confirmed Thursday. Any employment Sanchez has had with the University has been “terminated, and he never did, nor will...
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada. Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald […]
Mountain Democrat
Sharon Carol Crawford
On Nov. 15, 2022, Sharon “Sharry” Crawford got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 73 years old. Sharon was born on Feb. 15, 1949 in Duluth, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reidar and Ruby Lindgard. Mama, grandma, great-grandma, sister...
goldrushcam.com
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline
(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Get a perfect smile in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
Mountain Democrat
Joseph Martin Keating
Joseph Martin Keating, age 85, passed away peacefully in his home, on Dec. 2. Joe was a man of faith and we are grateful for his long and lucky life. Joe was born on June 8, 1937 in Canton, China. He was the fourth child of Thomas and Johanna Perme Keating.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
KMPH.com
Video: Man spotted performing dance routine outside market in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Sometimes you have to stop what you’re doing and dance. According to Buford Star Mart owner Shawqi Altowayti, a customer was spotted outside his store Monday night performing an entire dance routine. Altowayti says his store in Hanford plays music and this particular customer...
Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
Comments / 0