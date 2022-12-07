ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
$1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded Next Week For Eligible Residents in Virginia

The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and an amount of $1,691 will be loaded onto the EBT cards of eligible residents. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is one of the aids that millions of Americans enjoy across the country. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each American receives depends on the state where they lived.
Prison sentence for trafficking firearms

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Roanoke has been sentenced to prison for trafficking firearms, including several used in crimes in other states. According to a release, 46-year-old Jermaine Drummond was sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia. Of those weapons,...
Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California

Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee. The Virginia […] The post Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
After restaurant raid, Youngkin says state should stop enforcing COVID-19 violations

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday instructing state agencies to report any punishments they might have handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic and indicated he wants the state to reimburse individuals and businesses who paid “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”. The order comes a few days after...
How West Virginia coordinated statewide response to school threat hoaxes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders quickly reacted to today’s hoax calls here at home and around the state. The magnitude of the response is being called a success. According to the State Department of Homeland Security, at least 15 West Virginia county 911 centers received calls about possible threats at countless schools. When that happens police and sheriff’s departments are dispatched from the call center with the presumption that the threats are real. The state’s Emergency Operations Center and school officials are notified, too.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
Baltimore, MD and DC in top 25 most 'sinful cities' in the country

WASHINGTON - The "Sinful City" title no longer belongs to just Las Vegas. WalletHub released an article on Tuesday with a list of the most sinful cities in America. The article noted how people are "behaving illicitly" all over the country, not just in Vegas. The findings were based on...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
