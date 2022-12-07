Read full article on original website
Elections Discovers 10,000 Felons On Voter Rolls
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
virginiamercury.com
Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending
Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the...
WSLS
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded Next Week For Eligible Residents in Virginia
The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and an amount of $1,691 will be loaded onto the EBT cards of eligible residents. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is one of the aids that millions of Americans enjoy across the country. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each American receives depends on the state where they lived.
cbs19news
Prison sentence for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Roanoke has been sentenced to prison for trafficking firearms, including several used in crimes in other states. According to a release, 46-year-old Jermaine Drummond was sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia. Of those weapons,...
Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California
Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee. The Virginia […] The post Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
virginiamercury.com
After restaurant raid, Youngkin says state should stop enforcing COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday instructing state agencies to report any punishments they might have handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic and indicated he wants the state to reimburse individuals and businesses who paid “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”. The order comes a few days after...
wfxrtv.com
How West Virginia coordinated statewide response to school threat hoaxes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders quickly reacted to today’s hoax calls here at home and around the state. The magnitude of the response is being called a success. According to the State Department of Homeland Security, at least 15 West Virginia county 911 centers received calls about possible threats at countless schools. When that happens police and sheriff’s departments are dispatched from the call center with the presumption that the threats are real. The state’s Emergency Operations Center and school officials are notified, too.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
fox29.com
Virginia minimum wage to increase to $12 starting Jan. 1; DC's Initiative 82 going into effect in 2023
The minimum wage in Virginia will increase to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, and D.C.'s recently passed Initiative 82 will go into effect in 2023, raising the minimum wage for tipped workers to $6 an hour. Virginia's minimum wage increase is part of a law passed in 2020 that...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,845 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 10,180 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,161,493 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,454 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,184 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
AAA report: 8 bad driving habits up in Virginia, across country
NORFOLK, Va. — A new report from AAA shows unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise across the state and the country. There are eight categories listed in the report, and they range from distracted driving to fatal accidents. Ryan Adcock with AAA Hampton Roads said in every section...
NBC12
VSP responds to chilling details of ‘catfishing’ cop who killed California family
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The disturbing past of the ‘catfishing’ Virginia cop accused of killing a California family is raising questions about hiring procedures at Virginia law enforcement agencies. The hiring process to become a law enforcement officer takes weeks of background checks and examinations, but experts say...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
fox5dc.com
Baltimore, MD and DC in top 25 most 'sinful cities' in the country
WASHINGTON - The "Sinful City" title no longer belongs to just Las Vegas. WalletHub released an article on Tuesday with a list of the most sinful cities in America. The article noted how people are "behaving illicitly" all over the country, not just in Vegas. The findings were based on...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
