Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
FORESTDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured

A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
trussvilletribune.com

Law enforcement investigates double homicide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North. Community members also called 9-1-1 to advise someone had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

