FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured
A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
wbrc.com
Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
Alabama man who allegedly tried to kill Moody police officer with car caught in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and […]
‘Why did you have to kill her?’ Family, police seek answers in Birmingham mother of 4′s deadly ambush
In just a few weeks, Kiara Holcombe’s family will mark the first Christmas without the Birmingham mother of four. The 32-year-old woman was pulling out of the driveway of her Titusville home on July 8 when she was fatally ambushed by a masked gunman. Holcombe left behind four children,...
trussvilletribune.com
Law enforcement investigates double homicide in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North. Community members also called 9-1-1 to advise someone had been shot at the location.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
Shots Fired During Police Officer’s Custody Call in West Tuscaloosa
A suspect was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a custody call from a Tuscaloosa Police Officer Thursday afternoon, the Thread has confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said a TPD officer was in the 2300 Block of 49th Avenue in the city's West End when the gun was fired.
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
