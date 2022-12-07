ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools

We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times, except for one area — education. Parents got an unprecedented opportunity for an up-close view into the education their children were being provided. Awareness brought about an increased demand from parents for more educational options for their […] The post Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends

This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Celebration held of Iowa's new 'Right to Bear Arms'

DES MOINES, Iowa – The “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” is now a part of the Iowa Constitution. Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony Friday to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the state constitution. He was joined by members of the Iowa Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa

As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Republican candidate for Iowa House District 81 has won the race after another recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowans Are Warned Of Scam Involving “Locked” EBT Cards

Statewide Iowa — Iowans are being warned about a new text message scam involving EBT cards, which are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General’s office, says the texts may look...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Open Season On Raccoons Approved

Statewide Iowa — The state Natural Resources Commission has approved a DNR proposal to create a continuous open season on raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. He says there’s been...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

State Ombudsman says more Iowans are complaining about government than ever before

DES MOINES, Iowa - Complaints and information requests about government misbehavior have now risen for eight straight years in Iowa. The State Office of Ombudsman the 6,484 contacts in fiscal year 2022 was a record high and an increase of almost 60 percent since fiscal year 2014. That includes a tripling of complaints from prison and jail inmates.
IOWA STATE
mystar106.com

Key Iowa conservative encouraging Trump not to run in 2024

DES MOINES — A leading Iowa conservative says conservatives across the country are tired of Republican election losses — and this week’s special election in Georgia is another blow to former President Trump, who backed the losing Republican candidate, Hershel Walker. “The midterms were not the success...
IOWA STATE

