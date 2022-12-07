Another veteran reporter for an NBC owned station is retiring at the end of the year. WRC reporter Pat Collins has announced his retirement after 36 years at the station. The Washington, D.C. native joined WRC in 1986 after working as a newspaper reporter, an Army medic in Vietnam, and later as a reporter at WJLA in Washington, D.C. and at WLS in Chicago. He also spent seven years as a general assignment, investigative and feature reporter for WDVM (now WUSA) in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO