Washington, DC

247Sports

Jared Mosley hired as new North Texas athletic director

Following the departure of Wren Baker on Nov. 30, North Texas hired associate vice president and chief operating officer Jared Mosley as the athletic director Saturday afternoon. Mosley was appointed the interim athletic director last Sunday, which was concurrent to the firing of former Mean Green football head coach Seth...
DENTON, TX
hubison.com

Joyner Leads the Way After Sweeping Jump Events

WASHINGTON (December 9, 2022) – Howard University senior Ja'Tae Joyner (Bowie, Md.) won the long and triple jump events at the Seahawk Shootout, helping propel the Lady Bison to another dominant day in track and field. "We've got a very strong group of women that have high expectations," said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Guyer could not get past DeSoto in the state semifinals on Saturday. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles scored 19 unanswered points before Trey Joyner broke through for Guyer on an 8-yard run to make it 19-7 at the half. DeSoto scored early in the third quarter, before Guyer...
DESOTO, TX
fox5dc.com

Washington Spirit's next season!

The Washington Spirit has a new home sharing Audi Field for its full home schedule with D.C. United! Emma May, team president of business operations joined us to talk about the move and weigh in on world cup fever!
WASHINGTON, DC
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
AdWeek

WRC Veteran Reporter Pat Collins to Retire at End of Year

Another veteran reporter for an NBC owned station is retiring at the end of the year. WRC reporter Pat Collins has announced his retirement after 36 years at the station. The Washington, D.C. native joined WRC in 1986 after working as a newspaper reporter, an Army medic in Vietnam, and later as a reporter at WJLA in Washington, D.C. and at WLS in Chicago. He also spent seven years as a general assignment, investigative and feature reporter for WDVM (now WUSA) in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

