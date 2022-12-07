ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan

As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet

Britain, Italy and Japan said Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs. For Britain and Italy, the new jet codenamed Tempest would replace the Eurofighter Typhoon developed with other European allies including Germany and Spain.
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid

(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros

The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF

Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base

WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
