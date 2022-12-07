Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Tests Appetite for Floating Farms
Dec 6 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is a major milestone...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Lease Auction Raises Over $757 Million in High Bids
The first offshore wind lease auction on the U.S. West Coast has ended with high bids totaling $757.1 million, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday. The lease sale, which kicked off Tuesday, offered five lease areas covering 373,268 total acres off of Morro Bay on the...
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
International Business Times
The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan
As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain
High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.
Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet
Britain, Italy and Japan said Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs. For Britain and Italy, the new jet codenamed Tempest would replace the Eurofighter Typhoon developed with other European allies including Germany and Spain.
kalkinemedia.com
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
maritime-executive.com
China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros
The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF
Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
