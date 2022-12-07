Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
Albany Herald
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
Oldest DNA sheds light on a 2 million-year-old ecosystem that has no modern parallel
A core of ice age sediment from northern Greenland has yielded the world's oldest sequences of DNA, revealing a previously unknown type of ecosystem.
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
Mysterious Winged Bat-like Creatures Spotted Swimming Underwater in a Lake
Is this a creature of Earth or an alien?
200-million-year-old lizard found in storeroom cupboard pushes origin of reptiles by 35 million years
Fossilized remains of a small lizard that was retrieved from a cupboard of the Natural History Museum in London have shifted the origin and diversification of modern lizards from the Middle Jurassic to the late Triassic period. Christened Cryptovaranoides microlanius, meaning 'small butcher', the lizard has jaws lined with sharp,...
Good News Network
Chimpanzees Share Experiences With Each Other ‘Just Because’–A Trait Once Thought to Be Only Human (WATCH)
When you’re out with your friends, how often do you want to share an experience by saying something like, ‘Wow, look at that’?. Now we know that chimpanzees do this too—a behavior once thought unique to humans. Scientists recently observed a young chimp nagging its mom...
IGN
Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor
A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
Scientists Solve 100-Year-Old Mystery About How Plants Took Root in Land
A team of scientists, led by researchers at Yale University, think they have finally figured out why land plants evolved such complex vascular systems – a mystery that has stood for roughly a century. When land plants first sprung into being roughly 500 million years ago, their vascular systems...
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
Scientists finally crack mystery behind Namibia’s strange fairy circles
Strange ‘fairy circles‘ in the grasslands of Namibia have puzzled scientists for nearly five decades, but a new study has shed more light on the baffling phenomenon.Millions of circular patches, each a few metres wide, are found in the coastal desert region of Namib, around 80 to 140km from the Atlantic shoreline.It was thought termites could be responsible for the phenomenon.But a new study, published in the journal Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics, suggests the circles could be caused by the grasses themselves adapting to the very limited supply of water.It assessed sporadic rain events in numerous desert...
Time Out Global
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
Dec 6 (Reuters) - As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky.
Opinion: We are tearing holes in the fabric of life on Earth
With the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity (COP15) in Montreal underway, activist and actress Jane Alexander writes that it's urgent that world leaders "reach a robust, meaningful agreement to protect global biodiversity."
How long can humans live? We ask an expert
Setting our upper limit at a mere 150 might sound daft 10,000 years from now, says Prof Richard Faragher
The Ant: One of the most intelligent insects in our world
Of more than 10,000 species of Ants, these tiny insects have the capability to form miniature types of colonies where all ants have preassigned roles already ingrained in them forming their own civilization, so to speak.
Comments / 0