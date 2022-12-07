ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Albany Herald

Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say

Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
petapixel.com

Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean

These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
Interesting Engineering

'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground

Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
IGN

Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor

A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
The Independent

Scientists finally crack mystery behind Namibia’s strange fairy circles

Strange ‘fairy circles‘ in the grasslands of Namibia have puzzled scientists for nearly five decades, but a new study has shed more light on the baffling phenomenon.Millions of circular patches, each a few metres wide, are found in the coastal desert region of Namib, around 80 to 140km from the Atlantic shoreline.It was thought termites could be responsible for the phenomenon.But a new study, published in the journal Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics, suggests the circles could be caused by the grasses themselves adapting to the very limited supply of water.It assessed sporadic rain events in numerous desert...
Time Out Global

The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum

So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
GreenMatters

Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.

Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
CNN

Opinion: We are tearing holes in the fabric of life on Earth

With the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity (COP15) in Montreal underway, activist and actress Jane Alexander writes that it's urgent that world leaders "reach a robust, meaningful agreement to protect global biodiversity."

