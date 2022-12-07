ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Oregonian

Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan

As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
KANSAS STATE
Grist

‘King coal is dead’

It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
WASHINGTON STATE
marinelink.com

In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels

Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
kalkinemedia.com

Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid

(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...
AFP

Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet

Britain, Italy and Japan said Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs. For Britain and Italy, the new jet codenamed Tempest would replace the Eurofighter Typhoon developed with other European allies including Germany and Spain.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy