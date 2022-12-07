Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Tests Appetite for Floating Farms
Dec 6 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is a major milestone...
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
hstoday.us
U.S. Navy Seizes 1.1 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Other Illegal Weapons in Gulf of Oman
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain
High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security
At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
International Business Times
The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan
As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
Black Californians could get $223,000 each in reparations — and it could even help close the state's homeownership gap
A special task force assembled by Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing a final proposal on reparations that could be approved in 2023.
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
marinelink.com
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact
Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.
kalkinemedia.com
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...
Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet
Britain, Italy and Japan said Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs. For Britain and Italy, the new jet codenamed Tempest would replace the Eurofighter Typhoon developed with other European allies including Germany and Spain.
G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
Comments / 0