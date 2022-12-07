ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies

Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
SAVANNAH, GA
tigersroar.com

The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate

Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. community hosts Christmas parade

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The festivities also carried over into Pembroke Saturday. The north Bryan County community rang in the holidays with their own Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade ran through the heart of the city along highway 280. Nearly 100 businesses and community partners also took part...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. According to The Statesboro Herald, Patrick M. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 on simple battery charges stemming from an incident related to the attempted disciplining of […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Garden City community attends Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 150 people in need in the Garden City community came out to the first-ever Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway. Garden City organizations, churches and businesses partnered for the event hoping to spread some holiday cheer for the underserved community. Donna Williams with the Garden...
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season includes several cultural traditions, with one being Kwanzaa which is an annual celebration of African American Culture. This weekend one local museum is offering you a chance to shop for some unique and creative gift items and also learn to make them. Lisa...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Hewey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New police headquarters opened in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy