Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
tigersroar.com
The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate
Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
WJCL
'No matter how many degrees I get I want to have him with me': Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony means hundreds of tigers coming out ready to take on the world. One graduate named Latrella Jackson says she won’t cross the stage alone. “I have a twin brother. His name is Latrell Jackson, Latrella Jackson said. “And we...
Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. community hosts Christmas parade
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The festivities also carried over into Pembroke Saturday. The north Bryan County community rang in the holidays with their own Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade ran through the heart of the city along highway 280. Nearly 100 businesses and community partners also took part...
Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. According to The Statesboro Herald, Patrick M. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 on simple battery charges stemming from an incident related to the attempted disciplining of […]
wtoc.com
Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
wtoc.com
Garden City community attends Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 150 people in need in the Garden City community came out to the first-ever Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway. Garden City organizations, churches and businesses partnered for the event hoping to spread some holiday cheer for the underserved community. Donna Williams with the Garden...
Georgia Ports Authority Board to renovate Ocean Terminal docks
The Georgia Ports Authority Board has approved a plan to renovate and realign the docks at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal to better accommodate its expanding container operation. “For nearly 40 years, Ocean Terminal has been handling a mix of container ships and breakbulk vessels. The realignment is...
wtoc.com
Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season includes several cultural traditions, with one being Kwanzaa which is an annual celebration of African American Culture. This weekend one local museum is offering you a chance to shop for some unique and creative gift items and also learn to make them. Lisa...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Hewey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
wtoc.com
New police headquarters opened in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
wtoc.com
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days. As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it. While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of...
wtoc.com
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
wabe.org
Glynn County got its first Black police chief last year. Why did he just resign?
In June 2021 Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste took over a department racked with controversy and plagued by a yawning gap of trust with the community it was sworn to serve. Eighteen months later, the county’s first-ever Black police chief has resigned, telling The Current he was tired of...
Comments / 0