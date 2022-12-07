Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois State wins thriller in electric return to Horton Field House
NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds escaped with a win in their electric return to Horton Field House, their first game in the old arena since 1988. ISU won 77-71, going on an 8-0 run in the final eight minutes of the game. The players were in awe of the game’s atmosphere.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 10, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Notre Dame girls basketball stayed undefeated beating Metamora 62-42. Washington girls also moved to 9-0 with a 67-41 win over Eureka. Normal Community girls beat Pekin 52-27. Morton boys won a nail biter over Champaign Central 51-48.
25newsnow.com
IHSA State Football Finals to bring thousands of spectators, millions of dollars to Twin Cities
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Years in the making, the Illinois High School Association State Football Finals are headed back to Normal’s Hancock Stadium, and with it they bring a huge boon for the local economy. Illinois State University won the five-year contract, beating out other cities like Champaign...
Redbirds Excited to Play at Horton Again
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — None of the current Illinois State basketball players were alive the last time the Redbirds played a game at historic Horton Field House. That was Dec. 4, 1988. But Saturday, the Redbirds will return to Horton and the players can’t wait to play there. “I think it’s going to be a […]
wjbc.com
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic
BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
State lawmaker from central Illinois dies, 45
Champaign-area Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was 45. His family said a brain tumor was the cause of death.
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
Is Illinois basketball ahead of schedule this season?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip discusses whether thinks Illinois basketball is exceeding early expectations given all of the offseason turnover.
Central Illinois Proud
Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds
Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds. IHSA state football title games big boom to BN economy.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes
Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
25newsnow.com
Bradley University President performs in ‘The Nutcracker’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dr. Stephen Standifird is exchanging his presidential robe for a 10-foot wide skirt. Standifird, the President of Bradley University is portraying “Mother Ginger” in the Peoria Ballet Company’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’. Live music from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will accompany...
25newsnow.com
Holiday festivities continue in Central Illinois - December 10
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Holiday cheer is in the air! Check out these fun events happening in Central Illinois on December 10, 2022. Stop by for gift shopping, free carriage rides, Santa visits and more. 13 locally-owned businesses will be there to sell a variety of items. And it gets better! If you spend $25 or more at a participating business, you will receive free admission to the Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-thru display.
Bret Bielema signs ReliaQuest Bowl contract
TAMPA (WCIA) — CU in Tampa. Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema has touched down in Tampa, Florida for a ReliaQuest Bowl signing contract event, all for the January bowl game of Illinois versus Mississippi State. Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman got photos with the helmets along with Mississippi State head coach Mike […]
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio's murder.
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio's murder.
Central Illinois Proud
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday. Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year. Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in...
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
Central Illinois Proud
Construction on Glen Avenue in Peoria pausing for winter
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction on W. Glen Ave. between Knoxville Ave. and N. Sheridan Rd. has been stopped due to winter weather, according to a press release from the City of Peoria. W. Glen Ave. will reopen to traffic by midmorning on Friday, December 9th. Motorists are urged to...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
