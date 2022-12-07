Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Tests Appetite for Floating Farms
Dec 6 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is a major milestone...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Lease Auction Raises Over $757 Million in High Bids
The first offshore wind lease auction on the U.S. West Coast has ended with high bids totaling $757.1 million, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday. The lease sale, which kicked off Tuesday, offered five lease areas covering 373,268 total acres off of Morro Bay on the...
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
hstoday.us
U.S. Navy Seizes 1.1 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Other Illegal Weapons in Gulf of Oman
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain
High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.
International Business Times
The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan
As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security
At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
marinelink.com
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact
Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.
G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
