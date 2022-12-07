ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
OREGON STATE
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
International Business Times

The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan

As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
OREGON STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
KANSAS STATE
Grist

‘King coal is dead’

It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
WASHINGTON STATE
marinelink.com

In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels

Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
kalkinemedia.com

What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
MICHIGAN STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy