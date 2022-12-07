Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay reinstated following L.A. City Council vote

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas’ salary has been reinstated following a vote by Los Angeles City Council Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ridley-Thomas will get around $265,000 in city pay, as well as $99,500 for his lawyers.

This comes months after Ridley-Thomas filed a lawsuit against the city after his pay and benefits were suspended.

Ridley-Thomas was suspended from City Council after he was indicted by a jury for accepting a bribe from the dean of USC's School of Social Work in 2018 when he served as a Los Angeles County supervisor. The alleged bribe was to allocate money from the county to school in exchange for his son to go to the school with full tuition as well as a paid professorship, the L.A. Times reported . He pled not guilty.

His federal trial is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

Ridley-Thomas told KNX’s Craig Fiegener that despite his suspension Council, he was “still the elected member of the Los Angeles City Council.

"I am proud of the work that I have done. My term ends in 2024. It is my intent to honor my oath with the people of the 10th District,” he said.

