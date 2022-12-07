Read full article on original website
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
14news.com
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Dawson Springs on Saturday reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the tornado that struck Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021. The governor was joined by First Lady Brittany Beshear not only to dedicate a home for Habitat for Humanity, but to...
whvoradio.com
Pennyrile Electric’s Gates Named Cadiz-Trigg EDC Board Chair
Board members from the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission and Industrial Development Authority elected new leadership early Thursday morning, when Alan Gates was approved as board chair. Currently the President/CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric Community Cooperative, Gates supplants Trigg County’s Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — who’s moving on to civilian life...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green. Seventeen...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court approves solar farm regulation ordinance
In order to get out ahead of any potential new projects, Todd County Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved first reading of an ordinance regulating where solar farms could be constructed. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber says their ordinance is very similar to Christian County’s, with 2,000 feet setbacks from...
WKYT 27
Dawson Springs mayor reflects on deadly tornado outbreak
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - Late on December 10, 2021, a tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The storm destroyed homes and killed 19 people. One year later, the focus is on rebuilding. “There’s maybe 35 houses going up. Habitat for Humanity came in here. They’re promising 10 houses by...
Here’s How the Evansville – Owensboro Area’s Gas Prices Compare to the National Average
With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
whopam.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
14news.com
Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
WTVF
Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president. But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper. "We drove into town to look for some friends...
hancockclarion.com
Big Rivers Coleman Station, stacks demolished; No.1 site in Kentucky for industry
As an ongoing part of many months of the demolition of the Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s 443 megawatt, idled Coleman Station on 4982 River Road in Hawesville, the three smoke stacks were demolished on Friday morning, December 2nd. Mike Baker, Director of Economic Development for the Hancock County Industrial Foundation says that once Big Rivers is cleaned up, it will probably be the number one site in Kentucky for industry. The property has rail access and river access, making it a choice spot for a new industry to be developed there.
spectrumnews1.com
Western Kentucky University transforms an old mall into an innovation hub
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sam Ford has focused on innovating organizations for many years. Now, he’s working with Western Kentucky University to transform the Bowling Green Mall — the first-ever mall in the city. But unlike its predecessor, this re-imagined space doesn’t have retail stores. The 20-acre...
whvoradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
visitowensboro.com
Owensboro Expecting Record-Breaking Turnout for 2023 Jeeps and Jamz Expo
There are people who love their cars and trucks, but there’s an even bigger group of people who LOVE their Jeeps, which is why Owensboro will be hosting the first-ever Jeeps and Jamz Expo this year for all the Jeep enthusiasts across the country!. Held for two days on...
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people will agree 365 days is a long time, but perspective is everything. For many in Muhlenberg County, life since the December 10, 2021 tornado has left them with a distorted sense of time. As Bremen resident TJ Milam explains, the last year has been both the longest and shortest […]
whvoradio.com
Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’
With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
