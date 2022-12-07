ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Pennyrile Electric’s Gates Named Cadiz-Trigg EDC Board Chair

Board members from the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission and Industrial Development Authority elected new leadership early Thursday morning, when Alan Gates was approved as board chair. Currently the President/CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric Community Cooperative, Gates supplants Trigg County’s Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — who’s moving on to civilian life...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green. Seventeen...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Todd Fiscal Court approves solar farm regulation ordinance

In order to get out ahead of any potential new projects, Todd County Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved first reading of an ordinance regulating where solar farms could be constructed. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber says their ordinance is very similar to Christian County’s, with 2,000 feet setbacks from...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dawson Springs mayor reflects on deadly tornado outbreak

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - Late on December 10, 2021, a tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The storm destroyed homes and killed 19 people. One year later, the focus is on rebuilding. “There’s maybe 35 houses going up. Habitat for Humanity came in here. They’re promising 10 houses by...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WBKR

Here’s How the Evansville – Owensboro Area’s Gas Prices Compare to the National Average

With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Feeding America food distribution is Saturday

The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
WHITESVILLE, KY
hancockclarion.com

Big Rivers Coleman Station, stacks demolished; No.1 site in Kentucky for industry

As an ongoing part of many months of the demolition of the Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s 443 megawatt, idled Coleman Station on 4982 River Road in Hawesville, the three smoke stacks were demolished on Friday morning, December 2nd. Mike Baker, Director of Economic Development for the Hancock County Industrial Foundation says that once Big Rivers is cleaned up, it will probably be the number one site in Kentucky for industry. The property has rail access and river access, making it a choice spot for a new industry to be developed there.
HAWESVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms

In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people will agree 365 days is a long time, but perspective is everything. For many in Muhlenberg County, life since the December 10, 2021 tornado has left them with a distorted sense of time. As Bremen resident TJ Milam explains, the last year has been both the longest and shortest […]
BREMEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’

With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
SACRAMENTO, KY
14news.com

KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

