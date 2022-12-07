Read full article on original website
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
North Carolina cornerback Ladaeson Hollins announces plans to withdraw from NCAA transfer portal
Just four days after announcing his intention to transfer from North Carolina for his final year of eligibility, Ladaeson Hollins tweeted that he will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Chapel Hill. The fifth-year cornerback has another year of eligibility thanks to the COVID relief for the 2020 season.
‘It can’t be a rivalry if we haven’t won yet.’ Maury, Highland Springs meet a final time for Class 5 state title before Springers move up.
Since 2015, Maury, Highland Springs and Stone Bridge have been consistent participants in the Class 5 state football playoffs. But after this season, Highland Springs will move up to Class 6. That means Saturday is the last time the Commodores (10-1) will get a chance to beat the Springers (14-0) when they meet for the Class 5 title at noon at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium. The ...
cbs19news
UVA Football Notes: Carter returning for senior season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In a season with a flurry of names entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL Draft, one key defender will return to Virginia next season. Defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter will return to UVA for his senior season, his dad Ferron Carter announced on...
WDBJ7.com
Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI formally introduced head football coach Danny Rocco at a press conference Thursday, just days after he took the job following Scott Wachenheim’s resignation. The former Liberty and Richmond head coach made it clear the Keydets will look to high school recruiting, not the transfer...
Georgia Tech at UNC Preview
ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander) “It’s been nice to get back into our routine. The discipline and the details that I’ve been telling the team, that’s what we have to get back to in terms of our consistency on both ends of the floor. I think the only way that you can build those habits is practice, and prior to this week we haven’t had an opportunity to practice. And so this week has been great.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Friday, with the Tar Heels winding down a stretch of five days off between games.
NBC 29 News
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
Yardbarker
UNC's search for answers continues vs. Georgia Tech
North Carolina aims to end a four-game losing streak Saturday when it hosts Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Chapel Hill, N.C. The latest loss for the Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1 ACC) came Sunday in their ACC opener, falling at Virginia Tech 80-72. UNC was plagued by...
