The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake Country Family Fun

32 Things to do Over Christmas Break

2022 is almost over and we will ring in a brand new year soon. Here’s to praying it is a great year for our community members. My son laughed at the lyrics of the Christmas song last week, “And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again”. He knows! Break is fun, but a well-planned out break can be even more fun for the whole family. We have put together a great guide for this year’s Christmas break with lots of ideas. Most holiday-light displays are open through January 1st or 2nd.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Over 30 animals rescued from home in North Division Neighborhood

Nearly 30 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a home Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s North Division Neighborhood. The Milwaukee Police Department completed a search warrant of a home around 9:00am near the intersection of 9th and Hadley. Police had reason animal mistreatment was potentially occurring at the home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, general ice control

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 a general ice control was initiated. This is a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. Prior to this operation DPW had been patrolling in the overnight hours. Garbage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday shopping season; get ready with Meijer's

SUSSEX, Wis. - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner; Meijer talks to FOX6 News and gives us an inside look at how shoppers can come to Meijer's to handle all their Christmas needs. .
SUSSEX, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Traffic-Calming Poles Part of Milwaukee’s Efforts to Combat Reckless Driving

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you live, work or simply drive in the city of Milwaukee, maybe you’ve seen them: 2- to 3-foot-high traffic posts that also serve as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Rat infestation landlord responds

MILWAUKEE — A rat problem at a Milwaukee apartment got so bad, the tenant turned to her family for help Sunday. They killed nine, but more remained. The tenant Dalyvette Baez told WISN 12 News “the rats are everywhere, we're scared to go to the bathroom, we're scared to go to the kitchen, everywhere, it's a lot.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Mary 'Sister to Sister' brings generations together

MILWAUKEE - Two generations came together Saturday, Dec. 10 to share stories and skills in a new Mount Mary University group. A warm welcome and lots of laughter welcome any new member of "Sister to Sister." The group links students with nuns who live next door at Trinity Woods. "They’re...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Southern Wisconsin to See First Major Snow of the Season

(Madison, WI) — Most of southern Wisconsin will see its first major snow of the season. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in place for folks from the Milwaukee suburbs to the Mississippi River. Madison and that area could see the most snow, as much as four inches. Forecasters expect a slushy mix for folks in and around Milwaukee. Wis-DOT is asking people to give road crews some space to plow once the snow starts to pile-up.
WISCONSIN STATE

