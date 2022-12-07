Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
32 Things to do Over Christmas Break
2022 is almost over and we will ring in a brand new year soon. Here’s to praying it is a great year for our community members. My son laughed at the lyrics of the Christmas song last week, “And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again”. He knows! Break is fun, but a well-planned out break can be even more fun for the whole family. We have put together a great guide for this year’s Christmas break with lots of ideas. Most holiday-light displays are open through January 1st or 2nd.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant with soaked apartment gets speedy renovation
MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 Charles Wilson reached out to WISN 12 News for help. A water issue in his apartment left his carpet constantly so soaked he had to cover it with plastic and cardboard just to walk on it. He said at the time he’d been...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s why Milwaukee’s Black Homeownership Rates are low (Plus Resources you can use)
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Regina Williams purchased her first home in 2020 and said the road to buying was a long and rough one, but sleeping in her own...
wtmj.com
Over 30 animals rescued from home in North Division Neighborhood
Nearly 30 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a home Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s North Division Neighborhood. The Milwaukee Police Department completed a search warrant of a home around 9:00am near the intersection of 9th and Hadley. Police had reason animal mistreatment was potentially occurring at the home.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
WISN
Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, general ice control
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 a general ice control was initiated. This is a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. Prior to this operation DPW had been patrolling in the overnight hours. Garbage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
Milwaukee's first land trust home is now available for purchase
With homeownership rates on the decline, a new community-led program hopes to bridge the gap and welcome new residents to move-in ready homes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday shopping season; get ready with Meijer's
SUSSEX, Wis. - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner; Meijer talks to FOX6 News and gives us an inside look at how shoppers can come to Meijer's to handle all their Christmas needs. .
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Traffic-Calming Poles Part of Milwaukee’s Efforts to Combat Reckless Driving
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you live, work or simply drive in the city of Milwaukee, maybe you’ve seen them: 2- to 3-foot-high traffic posts that also serve as...
WISN
Rat infestation landlord responds
MILWAUKEE — A rat problem at a Milwaukee apartment got so bad, the tenant turned to her family for help Sunday. They killed nine, but more remained. The tenant Dalyvette Baez told WISN 12 News “the rats are everywhere, we're scared to go to the bathroom, we're scared to go to the kitchen, everywhere, it's a lot.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Mary 'Sister to Sister' brings generations together
MILWAUKEE - Two generations came together Saturday, Dec. 10 to share stories and skills in a new Mount Mary University group. A warm welcome and lots of laughter welcome any new member of "Sister to Sister." The group links students with nuns who live next door at Trinity Woods. "They’re...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter Wonder Woods returns at Hawthorn Glen
This holiday, celebrate the season and get outdoors. Winter Wonder Woods returns tonight at Hawthorn Glen. Stacy Witters with Milwaukee Rec joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
wwisradio.com
Southern Wisconsin to See First Major Snow of the Season
(Madison, WI) — Most of southern Wisconsin will see its first major snow of the season. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in place for folks from the Milwaukee suburbs to the Mississippi River. Madison and that area could see the most snow, as much as four inches. Forecasters expect a slushy mix for folks in and around Milwaukee. Wis-DOT is asking people to give road crews some space to plow once the snow starts to pile-up.
