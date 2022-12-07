Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission
Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
San Francisco restaurant Flour + Water to sell dried pasta at Whole Foods
"We wanted to not be this crazy high-end niche pasta," said the restaurant's co-chef.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
Hallmark made a holiday movie set at an SF newspaper, and we had to watch
There are plenty of silly errors, but the city sure looks pretty on TV.
Psychedelic projections illuminate downtown San Francisco
Last year, the project raised $2.2 million for neighboring businesses.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible
If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
San Jose Spotlight: What Happens To The Homeless Cleared From San Jose’S Largest Camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the "Field of Dreams," the baseball field at the...
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Diner Turns 75, Slashes Prices to 1947 Levels
When Mel Weiss opened the first Mel’s Drive-In in 1947, California’s postwar car culture was in its infancy. The Golden Gate Bridge was barely a decade old, and the restaurant’s original location—long since demolished—was on a motel-filled stretch of U.S. 101 that San Francisco residents now know as Lombard Street. The joy of pulling off the road for a burger was still a novelty.
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
