San Francisco, CA

thendbcatalyst.com

NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
Mission Local

Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission

Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible

If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain brings its share of problems

The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Diner Turns 75, Slashes Prices to 1947 Levels

When Mel Weiss opened the first Mel’s Drive-In in 1947, California’s postwar car culture was in its infancy. The Golden Gate Bridge was barely a decade old, and the restaurant’s original location—long since demolished—was on a motel-filled stretch of U.S. 101 that San Francisco residents now know as Lombard Street. The joy of pulling off the road for a burger was still a novelty.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

