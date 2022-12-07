ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov. Lamont begins second term by making staff adjustments

By Jodi Latina
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters re-elected Governor Ned Lamont for a second term this November.

In the last several weeks, News 8 has reported on staff shake-ups and changes seen at multiple state agencies.

The day after voters pushed Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats to victory, staff and agency heads surrounded the party outside the capitol.

“One of the things I found working in state government is you do have lots of different departments, doing amazing work. Sometimes we can do a better job of working together making sure everyone is rowing in the same direction,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Audit: Connecticut State Police spent $84M on excessive overtime due to understaffing

Over the last several weeks, Gov. Lamont has held press conferences to name two new commissioners for state departments. Garrett Eucalitto was nominated to lead the Department of Transportation and Andrea Barton Reeves was nominated to be the new commissioner of the Department of Social Services.

Gov. Lamont issued press releases for the changes at the Economic Development Agency with the nomination of Alexandra Daub as commissioner. Gov. Lamont also announced the retirement of the commissioner at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A new DMV commissioner has not yet been named.

Gov. Lamont has also done a reset on his inner circle by introducing a new chief of staff, John Dach, and a new general counsel, Natalie Braswell and a new communications director, Adam Joseph.

“A second term is a fresh start. You learn a lot,” Lamont said.

Two veteran political experts weighed in on why taxpayers should care about the staff changes.

Roy Occhiogrosso served in the democratic administration of Governor Dannel Malloy. “Every executive administration whether it’s a governor or a president if they hit a second term – they almost all hit the reset button,” Occhiogrosso said.

Liz Kurantowicz was in the Republican administration of Governor Jodi Rell. “People should care because the folks who are running our state government are accountable to the people,” Rell said.

Both Kurantowicz and Occhiogrosso agree the change is good, especially coming out of a tumultuous time.

“It’s the Governor who sets the agenda. Commissioners implement that agenda. Commissioners have big jobs, especially over the past few years with the unprecedented pandemic. And they were all operating under a lot of pressure,” Occhiogrosso said.

New commissioners mean different styles and new strategies.

“He has to know what his plans are for the state for the next four years. He’s just waiting a bit to tell us what those plans are, and we are starting to see who the people are, that are going to implement his policies,” Kurantowicz said.

Folks whose salaries are paid for by taxpayers.

All of the new people that are being nominated for commissionerships will have to go before the legislature for approval.

Comments / 7

Rick Bors
3d ago

A zebra doesn’t change their stripes. He’s still the number one crook in Connecticut.

Reply
11
