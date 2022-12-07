Will Perdue on the Bulls being in 12th place in the East

It’s impossible to miss Dalen Terry on the sidelines of a Chicago Bulls game. On the bench, with his hoodie zipped to his chin and pulled over his head, Terry often resembles an over-energetic little brother at an AAU game. He leaps on top of teammates, wobbles his knees through dance choreographies and, at one point, pretended to stomp on miniature versions of the opponent. But while Terry ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO