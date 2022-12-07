NJ woman accused of stealing nearly $150K from employer by charging firm's credit cards

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The state accused a 47-year-old Neptune Township woman of stealing more than $146,000 from the heating and air condition company she worked for, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2021, Jodi Vanaman allegedly paid personal expenses with company credit cards without the permission of All Coast Services, the business she worked for.

The Neptune City Police Department referred the case to the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau.

The prosecutor charged her with theft by unlawful taking, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years if she’s convicted.