COLEMAN, TEXAS — Coleman police are looking for burglary suspect(s) that have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. According to a press release from Police Chief Marty Baker, suspects entered the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport between the evening of December 5th and the morning of December 6th. The suspects stole $10,000 worth of tools, which included hand tools, various cordless tools, cordless ratchets, hand held lights, crimper, batteries and the battery chargers from the office and storage area of the property.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO