ktxs.com
Abilene ISD on teaching Black and Latin history despite nixing controversy
ABILENE, Texas — There has been some talk about the Texas Board of Education nixing Black and Latin studies throughout the Texas curriculum. We spoke with Kay Loftin, the social studies coordinator of Abilene Independent School District, about what this means. “They were at a point of a stand...
ktxs.com
Local small business pushes through despite labor shortage
ABILENE, Texas — For over 50 years, Larry’s Better Burger has served the people of Abilene their old-fashioned style burgers. Some have been coming to this place since they were kids. Carolyn Houghton comes all the way from Hamlin to get a burger and seems to know the...
ktxs.com
City of Abilene proposes for recreations in master plan for Lake Fort Phantom Hill
ABILENE, Texas — An official request for proposal on the city website suggests amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible additions to the public space. Those proposed additions would affect those who often come out to the lake for recreational...
ktxs.com
What the new B-21 Bomber coming to Dyess means for the base and surrounding areas
ABILENE, Texas — The B-21 has officially been shown off to the public, and Dyess Air Force Base has been confirmed as a preferred destination for the United States’ newest bomber. What kind of effect does this have on the Air Force base and the cities surrounding it?
ktxs.com
Abilene police looking for details regarding convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are looking for details regarding a robbery that took place back in November. According to a social media post, a suspect was caught on surveillance video allegedly robbing a store in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street in Abilene. The incident took place just after 9:00pm on November 21st.
ktxs.com
Coleman police looking for suspect accused of stealing $10,000 in tools and equipment
COLEMAN, TEXAS — Coleman police are looking for burglary suspect(s) that have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. According to a press release from Police Chief Marty Baker, suspects entered the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport between the evening of December 5th and the morning of December 6th. The suspects stole $10,000 worth of tools, which included hand tools, various cordless tools, cordless ratchets, hand held lights, crimper, batteries and the battery chargers from the office and storage area of the property.
ktxs.com
B-21 Bombers coming to Dyess Air Force Base
ABILENE, Texas — Officials confirmed Thursday that B-21 Bombers will be coming to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Jodey Arrington’s office confirmed to KTXS News in a press release that Dyess has secured $4.9 billion for the 6th generation bomber along with $10 million for the existing B-1 Bomber that is housed at the base.
ktxs.com
VIDEO: Abilene police investigating hit-and-run vehicle incident
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that was caught on video. According to Abilene police, a call came in Wednesday morning of a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly doing burnouts and hit two vehicles; a 2020 Chevy Silverado, and a 2016 Toyota Rav 4.
