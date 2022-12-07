Dolphins Match Made in Heaven
The coach/quarterback relationship is key to a team's success. Former Dolphins receiver thinks Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel area "Match made in Heaven". That means the rest of The NFL better look out.
