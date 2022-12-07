ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins Match Made in Heaven

 3 days ago

The coach/quarterback relationship is key to a team's success. Former Dolphins receiver thinks Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel area "Match made in Heaven". That means the rest of The NFL better look out.

Tua vs Herbert Is Goosies Galore, Dude!

Tobin and Leroy get goosies galore thinking about Tua vs Herbert on Sunday Night Football. What will a win over the Chargers do for the Dolphins playoff chances and how many Tua doubters will it shut up?
Miami, FL
Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

