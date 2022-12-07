ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Abilene police looking for details regarding convenience store robbery

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are looking for details regarding a robbery that took place back in November. According to a social media post, a suspect was caught on surveillance video allegedly robbing a store in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street in Abilene. The incident took place just after 9:00pm on November 21st.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

31-year-old Man Struck & Killed by 18-Wheeler in the Dark Tuesday Evening

HAWLEY, TX – A 31-year-old Bedford, TX man was struck and killed by a passing 18-wheeler as he walked along a highway near Hawley in Jones County Tuesday night. According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger car was parked on the shoulder of US 83 about a mile north of Hawley facing north.
JONES COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Deadliest year on Abilene roads, what you can do to help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This year has been claimed the deadliest year on Texas and Abilene roads. Pedestrians, drivers, motorcyclist and road construction crews are just a few of the many types of people and vehicles sharing roads with one thing in common: get home safely. The U.S. Department of Transportation stated on it’s website […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Big Country’s top 10 crime stories of 2022

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Crime is a fact of life for any area, and the Big Country is no exception. As part of BCH’s 2022 year-end series, here are the 10 crime stories that got the most online attention this year. Did you know? As according to the 2017 to 2021 Crime Statistics from […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

B-21 Bombers coming to Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas — Officials confirmed Thursday that B-21 Bombers will be coming to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Jodey Arrington’s office confirmed to KTXS News in a press release that Dyess has secured $4.9 billion for the 6th generation bomber along with $10 million for the existing B-1 Bomber that is housed at the base.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local small business pushes through despite labor shortage

ABILENE, Texas — For over 50 years, Larry’s Better Burger has served the people of Abilene their old-fashioned style burgers. Some have been coming to this place since they were kids. Carolyn Houghton comes all the way from Hamlin to get a burger and seems to know the...
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ol’ Timers Diner hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

Ol’ Timers Diner, located at 318 W. Walker St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Owner Paula Roach and employee Danica Everette were joined by Chamber of Commerce members for the event. Under previous ownership, the restaurant was known as Pam’s Cafe, Nail’s Diner and a...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy