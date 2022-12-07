Read full article on original website
31-Year-Old Ezekiel Ortega Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Hawley Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Highway 83, about a mile north of here in Jones County.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
ktxs.com
Abilene police looking for details regarding convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are looking for details regarding a robbery that took place back in November. According to a social media post, a suspect was caught on surveillance video allegedly robbing a store in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street in Abilene. The incident took place just after 9:00pm on November 21st.
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
San Angelo LIVE!
31-year-old Man Struck & Killed by 18-Wheeler in the Dark Tuesday Evening
HAWLEY, TX – A 31-year-old Bedford, TX man was struck and killed by a passing 18-wheeler as he walked along a highway near Hawley in Jones County Tuesday night. According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger car was parked on the shoulder of US 83 about a mile north of Hawley facing north.
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery in Ohio were arrested in Abilene Thursday. The Fairview Park Police Department confirms Lajaydin Lamar Neals and Amaris Isabella Ybarra were arrested by U.S. Marshals near a relative’s house in Abilene and they are now being held in the Taylor County Jail […]
Deadliest year on Abilene roads, what you can do to help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This year has been claimed the deadliest year on Texas and Abilene roads. Pedestrians, drivers, motorcyclist and road construction crews are just a few of the many types of people and vehicles sharing roads with one thing in common: get home safely. The U.S. Department of Transportation stated on it’s website […]
The Big Country’s top 10 crime stories of 2022
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Crime is a fact of life for any area, and the Big Country is no exception. As part of BCH’s 2022 year-end series, here are the 10 crime stories that got the most online attention this year. Did you know? As according to the 2017 to 2021 Crime Statistics from […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene. The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more. Whichever firm is […]
ktxs.com
City of Abilene proposes for recreations in master plan for Lake Fort Phantom Hill
ABILENE, Texas — An official request for proposal on the city website suggests amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible additions to the public space. Those proposed additions would affect those who often come out to the lake for recreational...
ktxs.com
B-21 Bombers coming to Dyess Air Force Base
ABILENE, Texas — Officials confirmed Thursday that B-21 Bombers will be coming to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Jodey Arrington’s office confirmed to KTXS News in a press release that Dyess has secured $4.9 billion for the 6th generation bomber along with $10 million for the existing B-1 Bomber that is housed at the base.
ktxs.com
Local small business pushes through despite labor shortage
ABILENE, Texas — For over 50 years, Larry’s Better Burger has served the people of Abilene their old-fashioned style burgers. Some have been coming to this place since they were kids. Carolyn Houghton comes all the way from Hamlin to get a burger and seems to know the...
‘It’s so much fun to see them light up’: Operation Blue Santa takes Abilene children Christmas shopping for the whole family
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Santa Claus is known for his classic red suit, but for some kids in Abilene, they met a Santa wearing a blue suit. It is all part of the Abilene Police Department ‘Operation Blue Santa.’ The program takes kids in need from kindergarten through third grade who are nominated by a […]
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Ol’ Timers Diner hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Ol’ Timers Diner, located at 318 W. Walker St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Owner Paula Roach and employee Danica Everette were joined by Chamber of Commerce members for the event. Under previous ownership, the restaurant was known as Pam’s Cafe, Nail’s Diner and a...
