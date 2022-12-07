ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Here are the Pueblo girls swimmers and divers expected to make a splash this season

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiuGG_0jaxU5fF00

The 2022-23 winter sports season is officially underway, and there are plenty of Pueblo girls swimmers and divers expected to make waves in the pool this year.

This list was compiled by the Chieftain sports staff with the help of school athletic directors and head coaches.

Here are the top players to watch this year on Pueblo girls swim and dive teams:

Pueblo County

Maggie Jagger, senior

Jagger was a state medalist in individual events and two relay events last season. She is expected to be a big part of the Hornets' leadership this year and will seek to build upon last year's successes.

Lily Knudsen, junior

Knudsen is another state medalist returning for the Hornets after medaling in two relays last year and being a finalist in a third. Knudsen hopes to continue her momentum after a strong sophomore campaign.

Shelby Essenburg, senior

Essenburg was a state finalist in the 400-meter freestyle relay as a junior and hopes to help lead the Hornets to another strong season in her senior year. The team will have its sights set on a South-Central League title.

Pueblo Centennial

Novallee Ahyo, junior

Ahyo, who also competes in gymnastics, is starting to excel in diving. She already has established herself as a skilled diver and just needs to get two more dives down, according to her coach Camille Arnold. Ahyo is a good candidate to qualify for state diving in February.

Anelise Medina, junior

In her third year competing for Centennial, Medina has her eye on a berth to the state meet. The junior notched one overall first-place meet finish during her freshman year and was consistent during her sophomore campaign, totaling five second-place finishes. She'll seek to return to the top of the podium this year.

Indy Jordan, sophomore

Jordan, in her second year with the Bulldogs, is progressing in the right direction. She finished last year with two individual wins and seven second-place finishes across several events. She is hoping to achieve faster times this year and qualify for state.

Pueblo West

Tallia Garner, junior

Garner is steadily increasing her pace each and every season for the Cyclones. As a junior this year, she is hoping to earn first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle, as well as the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Hailey Maurer, junior

Maurer, a junior, will be on pace this year to qualify for the 4A state swim meet in the 100m breaststroke and one other individual event. Maurer will also compete on the relay team with a goal of qualifying for state.

Mckenzee Pfeifer, senior

Pfeifer, a senior diver, is expected to qualify for the state swim meet this year. She has not been able to dive at a state meet up to this point in her swimming career due to conflicting cheer nationals but will be able to attend this year. Pfeifer is considered one of the top divers in the S-CL, according to her coach, Dianne Petkoff.

Pueblo Central

Hadli Welsby, junior

Welsby is a name to remember in the breaststroke. She came out of nowhere last season to become one of the fastest breaststroke swimmers in Pueblo and is hoping to surpass her totals from last year to earn a spot on the podium in the state finals.

Isabella Arguello, sophomore

Arguello competes in the individual medley and butterfly events. As a freshman, she earned four first-place finishes and five second-place finishes across the different events she competes in. She missed out on qualifying for state last year and hopes to rectify that this season.

Molly Charles, senior

Charles is expected to be a state qualifier for diving and is one of the fastest swimmers on the team. She is one of two Wildcats divers who should qualify for state this year and could possibly qualify in individual swim events as well.

Pueblo South

Morgan Sheppard, senior

Sheppard’s experience and leadership in the pool should help shape the Colts into a contender. She has earned several first-place finishes in her career so far, but a spot on the state podium has eluded her. She'll seek to change that in her final season.

Layla Sisneros, sophomore

Sisneros is someone coach Eric Santoyo is hoping will develop into a top-flight swimmer for the Colts. She is making progress in practice and is poised for a breakout season.

Nicole Abraham, sophomore

Abraham is another sophomore Santoyo is excited about this season. She's an experienced competitor despite her youth and is expected to come on strong this season for the Colts and help solidify their relay team.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Bucks found dead raise concerns, Rangers explain rut

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is investigating reports of deer killed on private property in Manitou Springs after those living in the town expressed concern Wednesday afternoon on Dec. 7. Community members reported finding dead deer on private property with injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. CPW determined that fatal […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Community CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland event

(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.
PUEBLO, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The History of Santa’s North Pole Workshop In Colorado

Did you know that Santa's North Pole Workshop has been active in Colorado longer than the United States Air Force Academy?. Santa's North Pole Colorado Workshop and the Air Force Academy are practically neighbors, separated by less than 20 miles. Interestingly enough, the two entities came into existence at almost the exact same time in the Colorado Springs region, but as we look back in Colorado history, we see that Santa beat out Uncle Sam by the slimmest of margins.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs

WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews quickly contain a grass fire south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a vehicle fire that spread to grass Thursday afternoon on a high fire danger day. At about 12:10 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated the small fire was out. The vehicle on fire was in an area close to S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Brush fire in Canon City contained

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brush fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in Canon City. According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was an active fire in the area of S. 9th Street and Vine Street in Canon City. The fire was south of 9th Street and the Arkansas River, according to the CCAFPD.
CANON CITY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy