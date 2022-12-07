ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Local teacher shares her experience aboard URI’s Endeavor

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twelve local teachers set out on a three-day cruise aboard a University of Rhode Island research vessel in October and brought what they learned back into their classrooms.

Chrissie Demoranville is a first-grade teacher at Robert Bailey Elementary School in Providence. She was one of the twelve aboard the R/V Endeavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVfXS_0jaxTbav00
Chrissie Demoranville aboard the R/V Endeavor. Courtesy Chrissie Demoranville

“It was, honestly, one of the best experiences I ever had,” she said. “From the food , to the science, to the people that I met.”

In the summer of 2018, 12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo had the opportunity to go on a similar teacher-at-sea cruise with other educators.

On the cruise, teachers conduct science experiments like gathering mud cores, collecting plankton, and seeing how water pressure impacts a Styrofoam cup .

“It provided them with an opportunity to really get a smattering of oceanography during the three days at sea,” said Andrea Gingras, the assistant director of public engagement at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography.

“We asked them to collaborate with one another to create activities that can be brought back into a classroom,” Gingras added.

“My brain was ticking … all of our brains were ticking,” Demoranville recalled when asked how the teachers created lessons and collaborated with each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee5w6_0jaxTbav00
Teachers aboard the Teachers-at-Sea Cruise in October. Courtesy Chrissie Demoranville

12 News had the opportunity to see a lesson prepared from Demoranville’s experience aboard the Endeavor.

Her first graders gathered on the class rug to learn about the Sargassum Sea and its plant and animal life. The sea is an area of the Atlantic Ocean, located southeast of New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228GZG_0jaxTbav00
A Sargassum crab. Courtesy: Chrissie Demoranville

The kids were also able to touch some seaweed in a hand-made touch tank.

In a previous lesson, Demoranville showed her students the differences between mud collected from her trip, sand found just offshore a Rhode Island beach, and dry beach sand. Her “oceanographers in training” did very well with that lesson, according to Demoranville.

“I think seeing their teacher experience something like this, learning new things, is pretty motivating for the kids because they look at teachers like they are the almighty … they know everything,” she explained. “But, we don’t know everything. We learn also. Every day is an experience.”

“Incorporating ocean science topics into elementary schools is a way to really spark the interest of students to continue that love for science and hopefully ocean science,” Gingras said.

URI’s Teachers-at-Sea Cruise has rolling admissions and usually occurs in the fall. The program is free for teachers and URI also helps to pay for substitute teachers if they are needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSeFX_0jaxTbav00
The R/V Endeavor in 2018

The R/V Endeavor is owned by the National Science Foundation and operated by the University of Rhode Island. In the spring of 2024, a new research vessel, the Narragansett Dawn, is expected to be delivered to URI. Currently, there work is being done to the pier at the URI-GSO to accommodate the much larger ship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Pushing Forward with New Schools

Middletown is pursuing construction of new school buildings after a Nov. 30 unanimous vote from the School Building Committee approving a combined middle schoolhigh school at the site currently housing Gaudet Middle School. An elementary school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would come later and be constructed on the former high school property.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
independentri.com

South County Habitat for Humanity dedicates 58th home

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South County Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication and blessing for its 58th home at 1490 Mooresfield Road in South Kingstown Sunday afternoon. The new homeowner is a single mother who has struggled to find a stable and affordable shelter. Now, aside from working and raising her five children, she serves as an affordable housing advocate, and sits on the South Kingstown Affordable Housing Collaborative Committee.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Leggett’s 16 lead Rhode Island over Army 77-67

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael Leggett’s 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Rhode Island defeat Army 77-67 on Saturday. Brayon Freeman scored 13 points and added six assists and three steals for the Rams (3-7). Jalen Carey recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. […]
WEST POINT, NY
motifri.com

Uprise RI: Community leaders accuse PVD Public Schools of retaliation and discrimination

Pilar McCloud, David Morales, and Ty’Relle Stephens. Community members gathered in front of the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) offices on Westminster Street in PVD on Tuesday morning to express their concern regarding issues in the Providence Public Schools, as well as the state intervention in the district. Pilar McCloud, CEO and Founder of A Sweet Creation Youth Organization began the press conference by saying that she was representing families, students, legislators, community organizations, and other community members.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crane worker dies at Conley Terminal in South Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing while on a job site in South Boston.  According to Massachusetts State Police the man collapsed due to a medical emergency and fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket was caught on the edge on the platform. His two co-workers were […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy