Hendon Hooker Wins Heisman Trophy Fan Vote

The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony was held Saturday night in New York, where USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the prestigious award over TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV. Tennessee senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was not invited to the ceremony, as he...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Four-Star Receiver De-Commits From Tennessee

Four-star receiver Mazeo Bennet de-committed from Tennessee Thursday night after spending nearly two months as a Vols commit. “With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” Bennett wrote in a statement he tweeted. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools. It hurts to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and re-opening my recruitment.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Top247 WR Mazeo Bennett decommits from Tennessee

Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee in mid October, but he had a change of heart and is back on the market. The class of 2024 prospect from Greenville (S.C.) High decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. He has kept close tabs on South Carolina's season and class throughout his recruitment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
GREENVILLE, SC
TSSAA allows student NILs

Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search

Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
KNOXVILLE, TN

