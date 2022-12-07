Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Wins Heisman Trophy Fan Vote
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony was held Saturday night in New York, where USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the prestigious award over TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV. Tennessee senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was not invited to the ceremony, as he...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Receiver De-Commits From Tennessee
Four-star receiver Mazeo Bennet de-committed from Tennessee Thursday night after spending nearly two months as a Vols commit. “With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” Bennett wrote in a statement he tweeted. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools. It hurts to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and re-opening my recruitment.”
Dabo Swinney Reveals Message To Players About Tennessee
This year's Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson should be a high-scoring affair. The Volunteers have scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of their last three games. While that in mind, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for his players.
atozsports.com
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett weighs in on Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy backlash: ‘I didn’t make that call’
NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett is used to being doubted and criticized. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist, there was anger by many in college football. Many thought Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should’ve gotten an invite to New...
Tennessee voted Student Section of the Year at CFB awards
Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007. Now, the Rocky Top Rowdies have been recognized as the best student section in college football.
FOX Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
College football recruiting update: Deion trying to flip Clemson 5-star
Deion Sanders has more than proved his skill as a recruiter since entering the ranks of college football coaches, and now after being hired at Colorado, he's getting to work trying to flip recruits from other schools. Five-star Clemson pledge Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to ...
WATE
TSSAA allows student NILs
Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
WATE
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
WATE
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
