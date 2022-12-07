ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy.

Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles.

For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was inspired by New York in the ’90s.

Standout styles from the collection include a camouflage-print jacket embellished with the Denim Tears’ wreath motif, Levi’s jeans embellished with the Stüssy logo and a gray knit cardigan.

Styles from Stüssy and Denim Tears’ Stüssy Tears Collection.

This is the third collaboration between Stüssy and Denim Tears. The brands previously teamed with Our Legacy, releasing two other apparel collections, one last year and one this September.

The collaboration with Stüssy was revealed just a few days after Emory debuted his guest designed Dior Tears collection during Dior’s men’s pre-fall 2023 show, which took place in front of the pyramids at Giza. Emory’s collection was an homage to Black artists and creatives like James Baldwin and Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe during the ‘50s while segregation was still taking place in the U.S.

“How they romanced the idea of being treated differently in Paris and Europe. That romance of being celebrated for who you are, where you are from, the way you live, the way you dressed, your lifestyle and your talents is what we have focused on,” Emory told WWD about the collection. “I see a group of Black creatives doing the same thing now, living in places they can be celebrated for who they are.”

The Stüssy Tears collection will be available for purchase starting Friday at Denim Tears and Stüssy chapter stores, Stüssy’s website and select Dover Street Market locations.

