Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
Berkley PD Calls on The Grinch to Help with Their Holiday PSA
A sneaky individual with green fur wearing a Santa costume was spotted in Berkley on Monday attempting to break in to vehicles and steal packages from doorsteps, and it was all caught on camera. The antics lead to the arrest of the notorious Grinch by the Berkley Police Department. He...
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
A Well-Hidden New Bedford Bar Has Been Resurrected After Being Closed for Almost 3 Years
After almost three long years, a well-hidden bar in New Bedford that's been proudly serving New Bedford since 1933 is reopening its doors to the public. What was once taken down by the pandemic is now stronger than ever and back with a few additions. The Dipper Cafe on Purchase...
Break the Ice on Your First Date at a Raunchy and Fun Drag Queen Dinner
If you have never been to a drag queen show, you might be missing out. I say "might" only because it's not for everybody. I'll admit that I've been to multiple shows in my lifetime, and it's a good time, every time. My good friend Jackson, who does afternoons on...
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft
MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
Wareham Woman Looks to Complete Estate Sale & Host “Free Day” on 12/14
A Wareham woman is cleaning house and is ready to give away the rest of her belongings for free to anyone who needs it. “Free Day” in Wareham will help Paula Gianlorenzo clear out her late brother’s home and allow her family to have some closure on his sudden passing.
Fall River Police Seek Info on 101 Tires Dumped in the City
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police are once again seeking information about illegal dumping in the city. Just days after someone dumped a pile of over a dozen mattresses on Wilson Road in Fall River, now police are seeking information about a large group of tires that were dumped in the city earlier this week.
Neo-Nazis Protest at Fall River Library Drag Queen Story Time Amid Rise in Hate Crimes
FALL RIVER — A neo-Nazi protest outside the Fall River Public Library during a Drag Queen Story Time event on Saturday drew the ire of the city's mayor, amid a rise in hate crimes reported in Massachusetts. In what Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called "a tense situation" in...
Could a Cryptic Message From Ames Mean the Store Is Returning to SouthCoast?
A cryptic message appeared on the Ames Department Stores website last week:. “Ames Department Stores Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”. That's right, Ames, the store that disappeared from the American retail landscape years ago.
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
Fall River Mayor Offers Reward for Information on Mattress Dumper
FALL RIVER — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to the person or people who dumped a pile of mattresses in the city over the weekend. In a Facebook post Sunday morning that included a photo of at least a dozen...
No Mistake: Acushnet Bridge to Shut Down Until 2025
The Hamlin Street Bridge in Acushnet is being prepped for a shutdown next week. The bridge will be closed for traffic starting on Monday, Dec. 19. Drivers in Acushnet were left scratching their heads when they saw a sign posted in town that warned of the impending closing of the bridge. The sign prepared Acushnet residents for what will be a rather long closure while construction is being done and repairs are made.
Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream
Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Workers Injured in Lakeville Crash
LAKEVILLE — A crash on Rt. 140 in Lakeville on Monday evening resulted in two Bristol County Sheriff's Office employees being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the town's fire department. The Lakeville Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday night that department members responded to a...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
