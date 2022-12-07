ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Berkley PD Calls on The Grinch to Help with Their Holiday PSA

A sneaky individual with green fur wearing a Santa costume was spotted in Berkley on Monday attempting to break in to vehicles and steal packages from doorsteps, and it was all caught on camera. The antics lead to the arrest of the notorious Grinch by the Berkley Police Department. He...
BERKLEY, MA
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome

A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
SOMERSET, MA
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft

MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Fall River Police Seek Info on 101 Tires Dumped in the City

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police are once again seeking information about illegal dumping in the city. Just days after someone dumped a pile of over a dozen mattresses on Wilson Road in Fall River, now police are seeking information about a large group of tires that were dumped in the city earlier this week.
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires

BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
BROCKTON, MA
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
No Mistake: Acushnet Bridge to Shut Down Until 2025

The Hamlin Street Bridge in Acushnet is being prepped for a shutdown next week. The bridge will be closed for traffic starting on Monday, Dec. 19. Drivers in Acushnet were left scratching their heads when they saw a sign posted in town that warned of the impending closing of the bridge. The sign prepared Acushnet residents for what will be a rather long closure while construction is being done and repairs are made.
ACUSHNET, MA
Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream

Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
