Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin plans to build country farm retreat for Wisconsin veterans
GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is located in the Northwoods of Wisconsin with an ultra-quiet retreat for Wisconsin veterans and their families to use free of charge. Currently, they are using an RV, but need to get construction underway for a 988-square-foot ranch home. The goal...
WSAW
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing after public records show he did not invest nearly $2 million his clients had entrusted to him. State records show it happened to at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan. Tony Liddle has been...
WSAW
Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue. It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
WSAW
School Districts plan for wild winter weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many kids are anxiously waiting to find out if they’ll have school tomorrow. Administrators were in meetings with the national weather service on Tuesday to help make that decision. Their main goal is to make the decision sooner rather than later. “When I first started...
WSAW
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
WSAW
‘For Kids From 1-92′ event at The Grand Theater postponed due to weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to inclement weather, For Kids From 1-92 has made the decision to postpone their Dec. 14 concert at The Grand Theater until next week on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date and no action is needed. Those...
WSAW
Aspirus ‘Festival of Trees’ raises $200,000 to support community health services
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 25th anniversary of the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event was held in November, raising $200,000 to support healthcare services in the community. Thousands of guests attended the festival, held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in...
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
WSAW
Weston’s Well #4 back online following PFAS testing
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing. PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.
WSAW
Shawano man in custody after leading police on armed manhunt
CASSIAN, Wis. (WSAW) - On Dec. 14, the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with a suspicious male identified as 32-year-old Cody Huebner. While attempting to make contact with Huebner in a Save More parking lot, Huebner took off and led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit southbound along Highway 51 where Huebner crashed his vehicle and ran into the woods, pointing his handgun at officers and telling them that he was not going back to jail.
WSAW
First responders taking proactive approach to poor weather conditions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When an emergency strikes, time is of the essence. First responders are there to help every day, regardless of weather conditions. Firefighters and Paramedics Jerod Blomberg said they respond to more accidents when road conditions are poor. They have to keep the crews’ safety in mind when they head out to help.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
WSAW
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Reagan Borchardt
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar athletics seem to always be playing late into postseasons. That’s been true for senior Reagan Borchardt. A member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, Borchardt’s last four sports seasons have ended in the sectional round or later. Of course, it’s always good to win. However, turning the page from one season to the next can be tough.
WSAW
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two top-five teams in Divison 5 girls’ basketball hosted contests Monday evening, as both #3 Athens and #4 Edgar picked up wins over Colby and Prentice respectively. The Bluejays, who had won each of their first seven games by at least 22 points, kept their...
Comments / 0