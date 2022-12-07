ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Mother arrested after children test positive for meth

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KokQ9_0jaxT4kJ00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5cz5_0jaxT4kJ00
(Wichita County Jail booking photo)

According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4.

The CPS worker said Bray and her children tested positive for methamphetamine and provided a copy of the drug test results.

Local News: Murder charge dismissed in fentanyl case

A certified copy of the results confirmed the positive results provided by the CPS worker. A warrant was issued, and Bray was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6. She is charged with two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Her bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it.  The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report

Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man gets 20 years for torture of woman in 2018

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a record of violent crimes is sentenced to 20 years in prison for holding a woman hostage and assaulting her with a hammer and baseball bat on Christmas Eve 2018. According to records, as part of Bobby Cisneros’ plea, another charge from last January on Lela Lane involving […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy