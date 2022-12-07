Read full article on original website
DeSantis acolyte, GOP donor found dead amid 'active investigation' by law enforcement
A locally well-known Florida GOP donor and ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was discovered dead in his car Thursday evening. Businessman Kent Stermon had been under “active investigation” by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office several weeks before his death, according to authorities. He was 50 years old at the time, and police say they do not believe foul play led to his death.
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
Stimulus update: Direct payments of $800 will be sent out in South Carolina by Dec. 31
South Carolina residents are eligible to receive a rebate of up to $800 if they have filed their 2021 tax returns. The amount that one receives from this rebate will be based on a filer's 2021 tax liability. For people whose tax liability is less than $800, their rebate will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
'Nobody believes it': Kari Lake files lawsuit declaring herself the winner
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought forth a civil complaint Friday to overturn her election defeat and declare her the winner. Claiming that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, Lake is also seeking the opportunity to "inspect" Maricopa County ballots, strike "invalid" ballots, and have a trial for any disputed factual claims in the matter.
Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week
Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
Stimulus update: One-time tax refunds payments worth 14% set to arrive in four days in Massachusetts
Around three million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes. The overwhelming majority of taxpayers received their funds in November, according to WBUR, but some remain. The state revenue service said that those eligible that haven't received their rebate should receive it by Dec. 15, according to GBH News.
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
